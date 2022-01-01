Chicken burritos in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Burrito Toloache, Chicken
|$18.00
Rice, beans, chicken, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Taqueria 86
210 west 94st, NY
|Burrito Grilled Chicken
|$11.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Sabor a México 1
1744 1st Avenue, New York
|Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.