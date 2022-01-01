Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
(LS)Chicken Burrito$13.95
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Toloache - E. 82nd St. image

 

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Toloache, Chicken$18.00
Rice, beans, chicken, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde
More about Toloache - E. 82nd St.
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Chicken Burrito$14.00
More about Anejo
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$14.00
More about Ellington in the Park
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Grilled Chicken$11.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Taqueria 86
Consumer pic

 

Sabor a México 1

1744 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$16.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Sabor a México 1
Local Culture image

 

Local Culture

601 LEXINGTON AVE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerkito Burritos w/ Chicken$14.00
More about Local Culture
Consumer pic

 

Cascalote

2126 2nd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Burrito$14.00
More about Cascalote

