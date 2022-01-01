Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
romaine lettuce, croutons and our house Caesar dressing
More about Max Caffe'
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

277 Broome Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - UES

1617 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad
Smoked chicken, romaine, parmigiano-reggiano & croutons.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
Item pic

 

Poulette - 9th Ave

790 9th avenue, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar salad with Kale$12.85
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$14.00
Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

 

Ace's Pizza

30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
crisp romaine tossed with croutons, caesar dressing & grated cheese.
More about Ace's Pizza
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$21.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$24.00
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$21.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Salad$21.00
Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Maison Pickle
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$14.00
Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Individual Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza$10.00
Individual Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza$10.00
More about Certe

