Chicken caesar salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
romaine lettuce, croutons and our house Caesar dressing
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
277 Broome Street, New York
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Williamsburg Pizza - UES
1617 2nd Avenue, New York
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Smoked chicken, romaine, parmigiano-reggiano & croutons.
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|Chicken Caesar salad with Kale
|$12.85
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$14.00
Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Ace's Pizza
30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
crisp romaine tossed with croutons, caesar dressing & grated cheese.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$21.00
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$24.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$21.00
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Salad
|$21.00
Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
