Chicken cheesesteaks in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Wogies Bar & Grill - West Village - 39 Greenwich Avenue

39 Greenwich Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak$17.00
Marinated chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, grilled onions and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich$16.00
Marinated chicken breast chopped with grilled onions with your choice of cheese.
Wogies Bar & Grill - FiDi - 44 Trinity Place

44 Trinity Place, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak$17.00
Marinated chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, grilled onions and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich$16.00
Marinated chicken breast chopped with grilled onions with your choice of cheese.
