Chicken cheesesteaks in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
More about Wogies Bar & Grill - West Village - 39 Greenwich Avenue
Wogies Bar & Grill - West Village - 39 Greenwich Avenue
39 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
|$17.00
Marinated chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, grilled onions and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Marinated chicken breast chopped with grilled onions with your choice of cheese.
More about Wogies Bar & Grill - FiDi - 44 Trinity Place
Wogies Bar & Grill - FiDi - 44 Trinity Place
44 Trinity Place, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
|$17.00
Marinated chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, grilled onions and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Marinated chicken breast chopped with grilled onions with your choice of cheese.