Chicken curry in New York

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Curry Chicken
|$21.00
Chicken cooked in a curry sauce filled with aromatics, herbs, and seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.
|Curry Chicken Roti
|$14.95
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Chicken Yellow Curry
|$15.00
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|C-6 Chicken Massamun Curry
|$16.95
Made traditional style - slow cooked chicken thigh, potato, onion, and peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|D2 Steamed Baos (2) Curry Chicken
|$3.99
2 steamed curry chicken baos
|N5 Curry Chicken
|$11.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
MOKBAR
601 lexington ave, New York
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$16.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring a crispy chicken cutlet, Korean madras curry sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|CURRY CHICKEN
|$24.95
Chicken and vegetables in curry sauce
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Yellow Thai Chicken Curry
|$24.45
Chicken, potato, onion, carrot and coconut milk in mild curry sauce. Spicy.
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
709 9th Ave, New york
|CHICKEN CURRY RICE (LUNCH)
|$12.99
Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.
|CHICKEN CURRY RICE
|$16.00
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
230 Vesey St, New York
|Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen
|$16.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen
|$15.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies. (THIS RAMEN WILL TAKE 5 TO 10 MINUTES TO PREPARE)
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$9.45
curry chicken, spinach, mayo, celery, black bean wrap
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|CHICKEN CURRY PUFF
|$10.00
Ground chicken with potato, onion and curry powder served with cucumber chutney sauce.
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Chicken curry puffs (3)
|$10.50
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Sticky Rice Red Curry Chicken Pouch (2)
|$9.50
Sticky rice, black bean, chicken w. red curry in coconut milk wrapped in banana leaf and steam
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Banh Mi: Spicy Chicken curry
|$15.00
sliced chicken breast in spicy creamy curry sauce served with toasted French baguette pickled carrot, cucumber, and cilantro.
Jackdaw
213 Second Avenue, New York
|Chicken Curry
|$17.00
Slow Cooked Coconut Chicken, Green Curry Sauce, Spring Onions & Thai Basil Over Steamed White Rice.
Tonchin
13 W 36th St, New York
|Curry Cheese Chicken Wings 8PC
|$20.00
chicken wing, white pepper,
teriyaki sauce, parmigiano cheese, chive
Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York
|Curry Chicken Bowl
|$17.00
White Rice, Sweet Potato, Cheddar, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Baby Arugula & Ginger Lime Vinaigrette