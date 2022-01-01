Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Fried Rice$27.95
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$17.95
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok and tossed with egg and garlic soy sauce.
With your choice of beef or chicken, beef and chicken, delightful hot shredded pastrami, or sautéed vegetables.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$18.75
Coal Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$19.50
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Consumer pic

 

LumLum

404 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$16.00
KHAO PAD ROD FAI - chicken fried rice with egg, scallion, gailan
More about LumLum
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Fried Rice$27.95
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

GORIN Ramen

351 East 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Karaage Rice bowl (Fried Chicken Don)$15.00
More about GORIN Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Octopus

Roti

Soft Shell Crabs

Chicken Tenders

Maki

Mussels

Fried Pickles

Chicken Katsu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston