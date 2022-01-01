Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken lettuce wraps in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

Item pic

 

Uncle Ted's Modern Chinese Cuisine - 36 E 8 St

36 E 8 St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$16.00
with Cashew Nuts
More about Uncle Ted's Modern Chinese Cuisine - 36 E 8 St
Consumer pic

 

Spice Symphony

150 East 50th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lettuce Wraps Chicken$10.00
More about Spice Symphony

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Steak Tacos

Chicken Biryani

Vodka Pizza

Rotisserie Chicken

Cobb Salad

Pudding

Lobsters

Glass Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (121 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston