Chicken marsala in New York

Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$38.00
pan seared in mushroom & marsala wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
More about Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue

38 8th avenue, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Marsala$27.95
More about Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue
Item pic

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$20.95
mushrooms, Marsala wine & a side of mashed potatoes
More about Max SoHa
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$18.00
Served over linguine in a marsala wine & mushroom sauce.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$20.90
Steamed Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, DemiGlaze, Shallots (no sides)
Chicken Marsala$20.90
Steamed Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, DemiGlaze, Shallots
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

Map

Map

