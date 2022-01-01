Chicken marsala in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken marsala
More about Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chicken Marsala
|$38.00
pan seared in mushroom & marsala wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
More about Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue
Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue
38 8th avenue, New york
|Chicken Marsala
|$27.95
More about Max SoHa
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chicken Marsala
|$20.95
mushrooms, Marsala wine & a side of mashed potatoes
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chicken Marsala
|$18.00
Served over linguine in a marsala wine & mushroom sauce.
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Chicken Marsala
|$20.90
Steamed Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, DemiGlaze, Shallots (no sides)
|Chicken Marsala
|$20.90
Steamed Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, DemiGlaze, Shallots