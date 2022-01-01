Chicken noodles in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken noodles
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chicken Hakka Noodles
|$11.50
Noodles tossed with chicken and soy sauce
TLK
58 3rd Avenue, New York
|LEMONGRASS CHICKEN & GLASS NOODLES (GF)
|$20.00
with vermicelli glass noodles, scallions, pickled daikon and carrots, shredded red cabbage, bean sprouts, chinese broccoli and vinaigrette.
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken 鸡丝凉⾯
|$12.00
Chicken leg meat, sesame paste, chili oil
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.75
Angel Hair Rice Noodles With sliced Mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Scallions, And Chicken
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Tang's Herbal Chicken Noodle Soup
|$17.00
6-hr simmered chicken soup cooked with assorted Chinese
medicines, comes with whole chicken thigh
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|菌菇鸡汤面 Mushroom Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
|鸡丝凉面 Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken
|$12.00
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Chicken Noodle
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Chicken Noodle Soup
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
|Chicken Noodle Soup - 1qt Frozen
|$16.00
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|BOWL CHICKEN NOODLE
|$9.75
