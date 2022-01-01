Chicken noodles in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Hakka Noodles$11.50
Noodles tossed with chicken and soy sauce
More about Chote Nawab
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Zabar’s
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cold Sesame Noodles with Chicken$24.50
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

TLK

58 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
LEMONGRASS CHICKEN & GLASS NOODLES (GF)$20.00
with vermicelli glass noodles, scallions, pickled daikon and carrots, shredded red cabbage, bean sprouts, chinese broccoli and vinaigrette.
More about TLK
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken 鸡丝凉⾯$12.00
Chicken leg meat, sesame paste, chili oil
More about Cafe China
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup$5.75
Angel Hair Rice Noodles With sliced Mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Scallions, And Chicken
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tang's Herbal Chicken Noodle Soup$17.00
6-hr simmered chicken soup cooked with assorted Chinese
medicines, comes with whole chicken thigh
More about The Tang
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
菌菇鸡汤面 Mushroom Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
鸡丝凉面 Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken$12.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Item pic

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Chicken Noodle Soup image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
Chicken Noodle Soup - 1qt Frozen$16.00
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
More about Veselka
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BOWL CHICKEN NOODLE$9.75
BOWL CHICKEN NOODLE$9.75
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cold Sesame Noodles with Chicken$24.50
More about RedFarm
Item pic

NOODLES

Noodle Edition

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Chicken Noodles$15.00
Chicken, sesame paste, bok choy
General Tso’s Chicken Noodles$15.00
Chicken, broccoli
More about Noodle Edition

Map

