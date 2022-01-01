Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Item pic

 

Kosher Deluxe

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN NUGGETS$8.25
Six pieces of juicy hand-breaded chicken fried crispy golden brown.
CHICKEN NUGGET PLATTER$99.00
With your choice of homemade barbeque sauce, ketchup, spicy mayonnaise, honey mustard, and garlic mayonnaise.
More about Kosher Deluxe
Item pic

 

Grill Point - 1215 Lexington Avenue

1215 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets (5)
More about Grill Point - 1215 Lexington Avenue
Item pic

 

Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street

34 Canal Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Impossible Chicken Nuggets$0.00
Impossible chicken nuggets are made with soy plant-based protein to deliver that meaty bite.
More about Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street
Restaurant banner

 

Fiddler's Gllat

500 grand st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nuggets$7.50
More about Fiddler's Gllat

