Chicken nuggets in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
More about Kosher Deluxe
Kosher Deluxe
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$8.25
Six pieces of juicy hand-breaded chicken fried crispy golden brown.
|CHICKEN NUGGET PLATTER
|$99.00
With your choice of homemade barbeque sauce, ketchup, spicy mayonnaise, honey mustard, and garlic mayonnaise.
More about Grill Point - 1215 Lexington Avenue
Grill Point - 1215 Lexington Avenue
1215 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Chicken Nuggets (5)
More about Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street
Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street
34 Canal Street, New York
|Impossible Chicken Nuggets
|$0.00
Impossible chicken nuggets are made with soy plant-based protein to deliver that meaty bite.