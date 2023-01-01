Chicken piccata in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Chicken Piccata
|$19.95
Spaghetti, lemon butter wine sauce, caper, shallot.
Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue
38 8th avenue, New york
|Chicken Piccata
|$29.95
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
451 10th Ave, New York
|Chicken Piccata
|$26.00