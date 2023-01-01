Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$19.95
Spaghetti, lemon butter wine sauce, caper, shallot.
More about Hill and Bay
Consumer pic

 

Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue

38 8th avenue, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Piccata$29.95
More about Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue
Main pic

 

Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$26.00
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Banner pic

 

Mansion Restaurant

1634 York Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$31.95
More about Mansion Restaurant

