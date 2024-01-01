Chicken pitas in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken pitas
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Everything Chicken Schnitzel / Pita
|$16.00
Pita filled with sesame panko breaded chicken schnitzel, cabbage salad and tahini honey mustard sauce.
*You may order in a gluten-free pita, however it will still contain gluten.
PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|CHICKEN CAESAR PITA
|$15.00
FALAFEL
ZaZu Mediterranean Street Food - Chelsea NYC
232 7th Ave, New York
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$10.95
Chicken shawarma with pickles, shredded lettuce, and garlic sauce
Hen House NYC - 120 1st Ave
120 1st Ave, New York
|Traditional Chicken Pita
|$11.00
Chicken pita with Garlic sauce and Lebanese pickle
Shawarma Shabazi - 668B Amsterdam Avenue
668B Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA
|$18.50