Chicken pitas in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Item pic

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Everything Chicken Schnitzel / Pita$16.00
Pita filled with sesame panko breaded chicken schnitzel, cabbage salad and tahini honey mustard sauce.
*You may order in a gluten-free pita, however it will still contain gluten.
More about Kubeh
Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR PITA$15.00
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
Item pic

FALAFEL

ZaZu Mediterranean Street Food - Chelsea NYC

232 7th Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Pita$10.95
Chicken shawarma with pickles, shredded lettuce, and garlic sauce
More about ZaZu Mediterranean Street Food - Chelsea NYC
Item pic

 

Hen House NYC - 120 1st Ave

120 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Chicken Pita$11.00
Chicken pita with Garlic sauce and Lebanese pickle
More about Hen House NYC - 120 1st Ave
Item pic

 

Shawarma Shabazi - 668B Amsterdam Avenue

668B Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA$18.50
More about Shawarma Shabazi - 668B Amsterdam Avenue
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barbounia

250 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 3.6 (1410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN PITA$24.00
More about Barbounia

