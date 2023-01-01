Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Friedman's image

 

Friedmans Hell's Kitchen

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$23.00
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
823affb0-8f9e-4c06-b922-6d9f458334cc image

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie 5"$10.95
This wholesome and hearty pie is filled with tender white chicken chunks and a mixture of fresh cream, peas, carrots and onions. Then baked just right.
More about Little Pie Company
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$26.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SKILLET CHICKEN POT PIE$27.00
mixed greens
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road image

 

Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

308 East 78th Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$30.00
More about Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
CHICKEN POT PIE image

 

Friend Of A Farmer

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN POT PIE$28.00
CHICKEN POT PIE$28.00
Chicken & fresh vegetables served in a crock and prepared with a pastry crust.
More about Friend Of A Farmer
Item pic

PIES

Petee's Pie Company - LES

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
We make our 6" Chicken Pot Pie using organic, free range whole roasted chicken, and a rotating selection of locally sourced seasonal vegetables.
More about Petee's Pie Company - LES

