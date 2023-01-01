Chicken pot pies in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$23.00
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Chicken Pot Pie 5"
|$10.95
This wholesome and hearty pie is filled with tender white chicken chunks and a mixture of fresh cream, peas, carrots and onions. Then baked just right.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SKILLET CHICKEN POT PIE
|$27.00
mixed greens
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
308 East 78th Street, New York
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$30.00
Friend Of A Farmer
77 Irving Place, New York
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$28.00
Chicken & fresh vegetables served in a crock and prepared with a pastry crust.