Chicken rolls in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Item pic

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Roll Dip$16.00
Rotisserie chicken, coleslaw, mayo, chicken jus
Chicken Filet on a Really Good Seeded Roll image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Filet on a Really Good Seeded Roll$9.00
Crispy or grilled chicken with Allen's local pickles and Schnipper sauce on an Orwasher's seeded roll
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Filet on a Really Good Seeded Roll$9.00
Crispy or grilled chicken with Allen's local pickles and Schnipper sauce on an Orwasher's seeded roll
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiano Roll$15.00
tomato / mozzarella / basil
Consumer pic

 

Amy Fontaine’s

922 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buff Chicken Spring Roll$16.00
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Basil Egg Rolls$9.00
Minced chicken, chili, onion, pepper, with mustard seed dip & dry shrimp tamarind sauce
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Roll$10.85
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce in a very thin dough.
Extra Marinara on the side.
Chicken Parmigiana on a Roll$11.55
GupShup image

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN KATHI ROLL$18.00
