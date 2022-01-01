Chicken rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Rotisserie Chicken Roll Dip
|$16.00
Rotisserie chicken, coleslaw, mayo, chicken jus
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Chicken Filet on a Really Good Seeded Roll
|$9.00
Crispy or grilled chicken with Allen's local pickles and Schnipper sauce on an Orwasher's seeded roll
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Chicken Filet on a Really Good Seeded Roll
|$9.00
Crispy or grilled chicken with Allen's local pickles and Schnipper sauce on an Orwasher's seeded roll
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Chicken Parmigiano Roll
|$15.00
tomato / mozzarella / basil
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Chicken Basil Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Minced chicken, chili, onion, pepper, with mustard seed dip & dry shrimp tamarind sauce
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Chicken Roll
|$10.85
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce in a very thin dough.
Extra Marinara on the side.
|Chicken Parmigiana on a Roll
|$11.55
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|CHICKEN KATHI ROLL
|$18.00