Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$19.95
Fried boneless chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, diced carrots & celery, cheddar, blue cheese dressing.
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
L1 Salad with Grilled Chicken$13.95
Salad with Grilled Chicken, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
romaine lettuce, croutons and our house Caesar dressing
More about Max Caffe'
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Chicken Salad$26.00
Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)
More about Quality Eats West Village
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
Chicken Salad
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caeasar salad$12.85
Classic Caesar salad with pulled rotisserie chicken.
More about Poulette Midtown East
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Style Chicken Salad$15.00
aioli, carrot, celery, red onion, heirloom tomato, kosher dill, salad
More about Chez Nick
Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Schnitzel Salad$15.50
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel Served With Creamed Corn, Bibb Lettuce, Radish, Chives.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

277 Broome Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SA-7 Thai Chicken Salad$13.95
Chicken Satay, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrot, cashew nut, and fried tofu served with peanut dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
BBQ Tossed Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Black Beans, Corn, Apples, Shredded Cheddar, Champagne Vinaigrette
**GF**
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Buffalo Tossed Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing, Crumbled Blue Cheese
**GF**
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Farinella - Columbus Circle

1792 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Farinella Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Mesclun, Raisins, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Pine Nuts, Pesto Dressing
More about Farinella - Columbus Circle
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
More about Friedman's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Schnitzel Salad$15.00
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel Served With Creamed Corn, Bibb Lettuce, Radish, Chives.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$17.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.95
Baja Chicken Salad$17.95
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Item pic

 

Glaze

643 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Thigh Salad$11.50
Chicken Breast Salad$11.50
More about Glaze
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.80
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - UES

1617 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad
Smoked chicken, romaine, parmigiano-reggiano & croutons.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Poulette - 9th Ave

790 9th avenue, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caeasar salad$12.85
Classic Caesar salad with pulled rotisserie chicken.
Chicken Caesar salad with Kale$12.85
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$14.00
Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
More about Friedmans West
CHICKEN SALAD BOWL image

 

Gai Chicken & Rice

158 E 45th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD BOWL$12.95
Mixed Green Lettuce, Topped with corn, cucumber, grape tomato,
With your choice of chicken & choice of dressing
More about Gai Chicken & Rice
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Pot$3.95
More about ING Cafe
Item pic

 

GAI Chicken & Rice

118 Fulton Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD BOWL$12.95
Mixed Green Lettuce, Topped with corn, cucumber, grape tomato,
With your choice of chicken & choice of dressing
More about GAI Chicken & Rice
The Horny Ram image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad$20.00
More about The Horny Ram
Item pic

 

Ace's Pizza

30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
crisp romaine tossed with croutons, caesar dressing & grated cheese.
More about Ace's Pizza
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$21.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Homemade chicken salad with celery, onion, red pepper and mayo. Choice of bread.
Salad - Chicken Salad & Greens$16.00
More about Veselka
Item pic

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Chicken Salad$26.00
Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Pad See

Chimichangas

Sticky Rice

Blt Sandwiches

Beef Soup

Mango Lassi

Cheese Enchiladas

Chicken Kebabs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston