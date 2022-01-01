Chicken salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$19.95
Fried boneless chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, diced carrots & celery, cheddar, blue cheese dressing.
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
|L1 Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$13.95
Salad with Grilled Chicken, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
romaine lettuce, croutons and our house Caesar dressing
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Kale Chicken Salad
|$26.00
Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
|Chicken Salad
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|Chicken Caeasar salad
|$12.85
Classic Caesar salad with pulled rotisserie chicken.
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Southern Style Chicken Salad
|$15.00
aioli, carrot, celery, red onion, heirloom tomato, kosher dill, salad
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Chicken Schnitzel Salad
|$15.50
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel Served With Creamed Corn, Bibb Lettuce, Radish, Chives.
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
277 Broome Street, New York
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|SA-7 Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Chicken Satay, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrot, cashew nut, and fried tofu served with peanut dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$16.00
BBQ Tossed Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Black Beans, Corn, Apples, Shredded Cheddar, Champagne Vinaigrette
**GF**
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Buffalo Tossed Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing, Crumbled Blue Cheese
**GF**
Farinella - Columbus Circle
1792 Broadway, New York
|Farinella Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Mesclun, Raisins, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Pine Nuts, Pesto Dressing
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Chicken Schnitzel Salad
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel Served With Creamed Corn, Bibb Lettuce, Radish, Chives.
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$17.95
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$17.95
|Baja Chicken Salad
|$17.95
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Chicken Salad
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.80
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
Williamsburg Pizza - UES
1617 2nd Avenue, New York
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Smoked chicken, romaine, parmigiano-reggiano & croutons.
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|Chicken Caeasar salad
|$12.85
Classic Caesar salad with pulled rotisserie chicken.
|Chicken Caesar salad with Kale
|$12.85
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
|NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$14.00
Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
Gai Chicken & Rice
158 E 45th St, New York
|CHICKEN SALAD BOWL
|$12.95
Mixed Green Lettuce, Topped with corn, cucumber, grape tomato,
With your choice of chicken & choice of dressing
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Chicken Salad Pot
|$3.95
GAI Chicken & Rice
118 Fulton Street, New York
|CHICKEN SALAD BOWL
|$12.95
Mixed Green Lettuce, Topped with corn, cucumber, grape tomato,
With your choice of chicken & choice of dressing
Ace's Pizza
30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
crisp romaine tossed with croutons, caesar dressing & grated cheese.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$21.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Homemade chicken salad with celery, onion, red pepper and mayo. Choice of bread.
|Salad - Chicken Salad & Greens
|$16.00
- 2