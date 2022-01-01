Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.80
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Homemade chicken salad with celery, onion, red pepper and mayo. Choice of bread.
More about Veselka
Item pic

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
pulled chicken, avocado, tomato, shredded romaine, radish, lemon tarragon aioli, potato-onion bun
More about 1 Penn Plaza
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$13.75
served with coleslaw & pickle
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$13.50
served with coleslaw & pickle
More about The Viand
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cranberry Herb Chicken salad Wrap$15.75
Arugula, sun dried tomato.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brine

106 8th Ave., New York

Avg 4.5 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH with one ( 1 ) side$13.89
Herb chicken salad, spicy fried onion strings, black pepper aioli, and romaine lettuce on a butter grilled bun WITH ( 1 ) SIDE
More about Brine
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - MTH

383 West 31st Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - MTH

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Brisket

Burritos

Coleslaw

Crab Cakes

Pork Belly

Avocado Rolls

Vegetable Fried Rice

Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston