Chicken salad sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
More about H&H Bagels - UES
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.80
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about Veselka
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Homemade chicken salad with celery, onion, red pepper and mayo. Choice of bread.
More about 1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
pulled chicken, avocado, tomato, shredded romaine, radish, lemon tarragon aioli, potato-onion bun
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.75
served with coleslaw & pickle
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.50
served with coleslaw & pickle
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Cranberry Herb Chicken salad Wrap
|$15.75
Arugula, sun dried tomato.
More about Brine
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brine
106 8th Ave., New York
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH with one ( 1 ) side
|$13.89
Herb chicken salad, spicy fried onion strings, black pepper aioli, and romaine lettuce on a butter grilled bun WITH ( 1 ) SIDE
More about H&H Bagels - MTH
H&H Bagels - MTH
383 West 31st Street, Manhattan
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll