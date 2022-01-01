Chicken shawarma in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
More about NAYA Mezze & Grill
WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • FALAFEL
NAYA Mezze & Grill
1057 2nd Avenue, New York
|Hummus Chicken Shawarma
|$12.00
Topped with Chicken Shawarma
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$10.00
Strips of Marinated Chicken · Lettuce · Pickles & Garlic Whip
|Hummus Chicken Shawarma
|$12.00
Topped with Chicken Shawarma
More about BIS
BIS
1207 Lexington Ave, Manhattan
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA LAFFA
|$22.00
chicken strips, garlic whip, pickled cucumber, lettuce
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA LAFFA
|$22.00
chicken strips with your choice of toppings
More about Grill Point - 1215 Lexington Avenue
Grill Point - 1215 Lexington Avenue
1215 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Chicken Shawarma
|Shawarma Chicken
|$18.50