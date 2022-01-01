Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • FALAFEL

NAYA Mezze & Grill

1057 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (2788 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Topped with Chicken Shawarma
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$10.00
Strips of Marinated Chicken · Lettuce · Pickles & Garlic Whip
Hummus Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Topped with Chicken Shawarma
More about NAYA Mezze & Grill
BIS

1207 Lexington Ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA LAFFA$22.00
chicken strips, garlic whip, pickled cucumber, lettuce
CHICKEN SHAWARMA LAFFA$22.00
chicken strips with your choice of toppings
More about BIS
Grill Point - 1215 Lexington Avenue

1215 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma
Shawarma Chicken$18.50
More about Grill Point - 1215 Lexington Avenue
TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Tacos$9.00
chicken thigh, jalapeño tahini, israeli pickles (contains: garlic, sesame, onion)
More about TacoVision

