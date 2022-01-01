Chicken soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken soup
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
|$6.50
homemade classic Greek "Avgolemono" Soup
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$13.00
grilled chicken, diced avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped onions, jack cheese and crema fresca
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|Chicken soup 16oz
|$4.95
home made chicken broth with eggplant, red and yellow pepper, zucchini, and chicken.
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|Sweet Corn Soup Chicken
|$8.95
|Hot and Sour Soup Chicken
|$8.95
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken
|$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Family Size Chicken Soup NO MATZO
|$14.00
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|LARGE CHICKEN SOUP
|$14.95
Large home made traditional chicken soup with fresh chicken, celery, carrots and cooked noodles.
|TRADITIONAL CHICKEN SOUP
|$8.50
The classic cure-all blend of chicken, celery, and carrots.
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|Chicken soup
|$4.95
home made chicken broth with eggplant, red and yellow pepper, zucchini, and chicken.
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|Chicken Soup
|$6.50
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.75
Angel Hair Rice Noodles With sliced Mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Scallions, And Chicken
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Herbal Chicken Soup
|$5.00
|Tang's Herbal Chicken Noodle Soup
|$17.00
6-hr simmered chicken soup cooked with assorted Chinese
medicines, comes with whole chicken thigh
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
|Chicken Soup NO MATZO
|$8.00
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Tom Kha Soup / Chicken
Thai traditional coconut milk soup with lime juice, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$12.00
traditional guajillo tomato Chicken soup with carrots, corn, tortilla stirps
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|菌菇鸡汤面 Mushroom Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Chicken Noodle Soup
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
|Chicken Noodle Soup - 1qt Frozen
|$16.00
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
Sami & Susu
190 Orchard Street, New York
|Mom's Chicken Soup
|$12.00
matzoh ball, chicken thighs, carrots, dill
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Greek Lemon Chicken Soup
|$9.75
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Chicken Soup
|$9.00
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Frozen Chicken Soup Dumplings
|$21.50
1.5# bag. Chicken dumplings filled with broth.
|Chicken Soup Dumplings
|$6.50
Chicken dumplings filled with soup. Wait time 10 minutes (4 pieces).
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Spicy Chicken Soup
|$10.50
Tender chicken & vegetable with chef spicy sauce.
