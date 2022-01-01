Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup$6.50
homemade classic Greek "Avgolemono" Soup
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$13.00
grilled chicken, diced avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped onions, jack cheese and crema fresca
More about Santa Fe
Item pic

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken soup 16oz$4.95
home made chicken broth with eggplant, red and yellow pepper, zucchini, and chicken.
More about Poulette Midtown East
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Corn Soup Chicken$8.95
Hot and Sour Soup Chicken$8.95
More about Chote Nawab
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Zabar’s
D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken image

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Truffle Chicken Soup Dumplings$24.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Family Size Chicken Soup NO MATZO$14.00
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LARGE CHICKEN SOUP$14.95
Large home made traditional chicken soup with fresh chicken, celery, carrots and cooked noodles.
TRADITIONAL CHICKEN SOUP$8.50
The classic cure-all blend of chicken, celery, and carrots.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Poulette - 9th Ave

790 9th avenue, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken soup$4.95
home made chicken broth with eggplant, red and yellow pepper, zucchini, and chicken.
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Tina's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup$6.50
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup$5.75
Angel Hair Rice Noodles With sliced Mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Scallions, And Chicken
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Herbal Chicken Soup$5.00
Tang's Herbal Chicken Noodle Soup$17.00
6-hr simmered chicken soup cooked with assorted Chinese
medicines, comes with whole chicken thigh
More about The Tang
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Chicken Soup NO MATZO$8.00
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Kha Soup / Chicken
Thai traditional coconut milk soup with lime juice, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves
More about Pro Thai
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$12.00
traditional guajillo tomato Chicken soup with carrots, corn, tortilla stirps
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
菌菇鸡汤面 Mushroom Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Hey Yuet image

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
玉米鸡蓉羹 Chicken Corn Soup$15.00
More about Hey Yuet
Chicken Noodle Soup image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
Chicken Noodle Soup - 1qt Frozen$16.00
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
More about Veselka
Mom's Chicken Soup image

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sami & Susu

190 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mom's Chicken Soup$12.00
matzoh ball, chicken thighs, carrots, dill
More about Sami & Susu
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Lemon Chicken Soup$9.75
More about The Viand
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chicken Soup$5.00
More about Saiguette
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Soup$6.50
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave image

 

Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Soup$9.00
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Frozen Chicken Soup Dumplings$21.50
1.5# bag. Chicken dumplings filled with broth.
Chicken Soup Dumplings$6.50
Chicken dumplings filled with soup. Wait time 10 minutes (4 pieces).
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
More about Friedman's
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Soup$10.50
Tender chicken & vegetable with chef spicy sauce.
More about 1. Tenzan
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

CHIRP

369 W 34th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Chirp Chicken soup large$9.00
Chirp Chicken soup small$5.00
More about CHIRP

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Fried Rice

Vegetable Tofu Soup

Donburi

Margherita Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Rice Cake

Nachos

Garden Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston