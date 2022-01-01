Chicken teriyaki in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about HALL | o.d.o
HALL | o.d.o
17 W 20th St, New York
|Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich
|$9.00
Organic chicken with teriyaki sauce, tomato, lettuce
More about Sush1
Sush1
555 6th Ave, New York
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI
|$13.55
With White or Brown Rice and Vegetables
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|(L) Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast
|$14.00
Steamed broccoli mush- rooms served with brown rice
More about Strings Ramen
SALADS • RAMEN
Strings Ramen
188 2nd Ave, New York
|Teriyaki Chicken Don
|$15.95
Served w. Side Miso Soup. Ajitsuke Tamago, Red Ginger, Broccoli, Corn, Scallion.
More about 1. Tenzan
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|L - Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.50
|Chicken Teriyaki (Box)
|$16.50
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$18.50
Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|(L) Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast
|$14.00
Steamed broccoli mush- rooms served with brown rice
More about MAKANA
MAKANA
161 W. 106th Street, New York
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$13.95
Grilled white meat topped with our homemade teriyaki sauce.
More about Market Line
Market Line
115 Delancey street, New York
|(B3) Teriyaki Chicken Bing 鸡
|$7.75
Crunchy scallion pancake wrapped with assorted fresh vegetables and teriyaki chicken.