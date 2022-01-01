Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich image

 

HALL | o.d.o

17 W 20th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich$9.00
Organic chicken with teriyaki sauce, tomato, lettuce
More about HALL | o.d.o
Item pic

 

Sush1

555 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TERIYAKI$13.55
With White or Brown Rice and Vegetables
More about Sush1
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
(L) Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast$14.00
Steamed broccoli mush- rooms served with brown rice
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

SALADS • RAMEN

Strings Ramen

188 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Don$15.95
Served w. Side Miso Soup. Ajitsuke Tamago, Red Ginger, Broccoli, Corn, Scallion.
More about Strings Ramen
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - Chicken Teriyaki$13.50
Chicken Teriyaki (Box)$16.50
Chicken Teriyaki$18.50
Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.
More about 1. Tenzan
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
(L) Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast$14.00
Steamed broccoli mush- rooms served with brown rice
More about Spice Thai
MAKANA image

 

MAKANA

161 W. 106th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$13.95
Grilled white meat topped with our homemade teriyaki sauce.
More about MAKANA
Restaurant banner

 

Beyond Wok

42 Union Square East, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Ginger Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Beyond Wok
Dragon Bing image

 

Market Line

115 Delancey street, New York

No reviews yet
(B3) Teriyaki Chicken Bing 鸡$7.75
Crunchy scallion pancake wrapped with assorted fresh vegetables and teriyaki chicken.
More about Market Line

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Fajitas

Rice Pudding

French Fries

Pudding

Soba Noodles

Udon Noodles

Mac And Cheese

Egg Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston