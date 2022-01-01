Chicken tikka in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BK★JANI image

 

BK★JANI

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka_Skewer$5.00
More about BK★JANI
Chote Nawab image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
LS - Chicken Tikka Masala$14.50
More about Chote Nawab
Chicken Tikka Masala image

SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Sahib

104 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Our signature chicken tikka masala. Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
More about Sahib
FLAMES INDIAN AROMA image

 

FLAMES INDIAN AROMA

165 East 106th street, New York

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$15.95
More about FLAMES INDIAN AROMA
Indian Summer Harlem image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Indian Summer Harlem

239 lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
Boneless white meat chicken simmered in a tomato and creamy sauce.
More about Indian Summer Harlem
cd7c5977-3a14-4ea3-821f-ada99c40c567 image

SEAFOOD • FRIED RICE • CURRY

Dhaba

108 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.50
Tandoor cooked chicken tikka cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with fenugreek and butter
More about Dhaba
Item pic

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka$24.00
Marinated chicken thigh cooked in a tandoor, mint chutney, and chili onion. (GF)
Does not come with Rice or Naan.
Chicken Tikka$25.00
mint chutney, chili onion
More about GupShup

