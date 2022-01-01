Chicken tikka in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken tikka
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|LS - Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.50
SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Sahib
104 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Our signature chicken tikka masala. Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
FLAMES INDIAN AROMA
165 East 106th street, New York
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$15.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Indian Summer Harlem
239 lenox Ave, New York
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.00
Boneless white meat chicken simmered in a tomato and creamy sauce.
SEAFOOD • FRIED RICE • CURRY
Dhaba
108 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$19.50
Tandoor cooked chicken tikka cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with fenugreek and butter
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|Chicken Tikka
|$24.00
Marinated chicken thigh cooked in a tandoor, mint chutney, and chili onion. (GF)
Does not come with Rice or Naan.
|Chicken Tikka
|$25.00
mint chutney, chili onion