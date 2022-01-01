Chicken tikka masala in New York
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.95
Skewered spring chicken and creamy tomato sauce.
|LS - Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.50
SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Sahib
104 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Our signature chicken tikka masala. Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
FLAMES INDIAN AROMA
165 East 106th street, New York
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$15.95
Masala Times - Greenwich Village
194 Bleecker St, New York
|Chicken Tikka Masala Box
|$15.99
Pieces of Grilled Chicken tossed in mildly spiced tomato sauce served with Onion Salad, Basmati Rice, Yellow Dal and Paratha (flatbread).
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Indian SummerHarlem
239 lenox Ave, New York
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.00
Boneless white meat chicken simmered in a tomato and creamy sauce.
Spice Symphony
150 East 50th St, New York
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$23.00
Tandoor fried chicken tikkas, in a creamy tomato sauce.
|Chicken Tikka Masala Lunch Box
|$14.00