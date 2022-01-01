Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Item pic

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.95
Skewered spring chicken and creamy tomato sauce.
LS - Chicken Tikka Masala$14.50
More about Chote Nawab
Chicken Tikka Masala image

SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Sahib

104 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Our signature chicken tikka masala. Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
More about Sahib
FLAMES INDIAN AROMA image

 

FLAMES INDIAN AROMA

165 East 106th street, New York

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$15.95
More about FLAMES INDIAN AROMA
Item pic

 

Masala Times - Greenwich Village

194 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala Box$15.99
Pieces of Grilled Chicken tossed in mildly spiced tomato sauce served with Onion Salad, Basmati Rice, Yellow Dal and Paratha (flatbread).
More about Masala Times - Greenwich Village
Indian Summer Harlem image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Indian SummerHarlem

239 lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
Boneless white meat chicken simmered in a tomato and creamy sauce.
More about Indian SummerHarlem
Consumer pic

 

Spice Symphony

150 East 50th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Masala$23.00
Tandoor fried chicken tikkas, in a creamy tomato sauce.
Chicken Tikka Masala Lunch Box$14.00
More about Spice Symphony
cd7c5977-3a14-4ea3-821f-ada99c40c567 image

SEAFOOD • FRIED RICE • CURRY

Dhaba

108 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.50
Tandoor cooked chicken tikka cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with fenugreek and butter
More about Dhaba

