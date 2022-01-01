Chicken tortilla soup in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$13.00
grilled chicken, diced avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped onions, jack cheese and crema fresca
More about Santa Fe
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$12.00
traditional guajillo tomato Chicken soup with carrots, corn, tortilla stirps
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano

