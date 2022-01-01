Chicken tortilla soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$13.00
grilled chicken, diced avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped onions, jack cheese and crema fresca
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$12.00
traditional guajillo tomato Chicken soup with carrots, corn, tortilla stirps
