Chilaquiles in New York
New York restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Chicken Chilaquiles
|$20.00
Sunny-side eggs, fried tortillas, tomatillo salsa, avocado, cotija cheese, red onion and crema.
Friedmans Upper West Side
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Chicken Chilaquiles
|$19.00
Sunny-side eggs, fried tortillas, tomatillo salsa, avocado, cotija cheese, red onion and crema.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Chilaquiles
|$11.00
La Placita Taqueria & Caffe
3887 Broadway, New York
|CHILAQUILES
|$8.50
TORTILLA CHIPS, RED OR GREEN SALSA, SOUR CREAM ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO
Molé Restaurant - West Village - 57 Jane Street
57 Jane Street, New York
|CHILAQUILES VERDES
|$26.00
Crispy corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo salsa. Topped with strips grilled stake, sour cream, avocado and "cotija" cheese. Add eggs.