Chilaquiles in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Friedmans Hell's Kitchen

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chilaquiles$20.00
Sunny-side eggs, fried tortillas, tomatillo salsa, avocado, cotija cheese, red onion and crema.
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Friedmans Upper West Side

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chilaquiles$19.00
Sunny-side eggs, fried tortillas, tomatillo salsa, avocado, cotija cheese, red onion and crema.
More about Friedmans Upper West Side
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$11.00
More about Coppelia
Banner pic

 

La Placita Taqueria & Caffe

3887 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUILES$8.50
TORTILLA CHIPS, RED OR GREEN SALSA, SOUR CREAM ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO
More about La Placita Taqueria & Caffe
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village - 57 Jane Street

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES VERDES$26.00
Crispy corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo salsa. Topped with strips grilled stake, sour cream, avocado and "cotija" cheese. Add eggs.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village - 57 Jane Street
Item pic

 

Friedmans - Edison Hotel - 228 West 47 Street

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chilaquiles$22.00
Housemade tortilla chips, avocado, cotija cheese, red onion, sour cream, tomatillo salsa, two sunny side eggs.
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel - 228 West 47 Street

