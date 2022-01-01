Chile relleno in New York
New York restaurants that serve chile relleno
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chile Relleno
|$29.00
Weekend Special
Chile Relleno de Queso in Chipotle Tomato Coulis
A beer battered poblano stuffed with queso fresco in a Chipotle tomato coulis finished with fried leeks, crema, and scallions. Served with black beans and rice.
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Chile Relleno
|$20.00
Great for Sharing! Black bean, quinoa, roasted corn, watercress, roasted tomato chipotle sauce, Mexican or white rice
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$20.00
Roasted poblano pepper filled with quinoa, mushrooms and kale, Oaxaca cheese, crema and tomato-habanero salsa
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|CHILES RELLENOS
|$28.00
Two fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce.
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Chile Relleno De Quinoa
|$22.00