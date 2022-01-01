Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$29.00
Weekend Special
Chile Relleno de Queso in Chipotle Tomato Coulis
A beer battered poblano stuffed with queso fresco in a Chipotle tomato coulis finished with fried leeks, crema, and scallions. Served with black beans and rice.
More about Santa Fe
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$20.00
Great for Sharing! Black bean, quinoa, roasted corn, watercress, roasted tomato chipotle sauce, Mexican or white rice
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno Plate$20.00
Roasted poblano pepper filled with quinoa, mushrooms and kale, Oaxaca cheese, crema and tomato-habanero salsa
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILES RELLENOS$28.00
Two fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$20.00
Great for Sharing! Black bean, quinoa, roasted corn, watercress, roasted tomato chipotle sauce, Mexican or white rice
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno De Quinoa$22.00
More about Coppelia
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$20.00
Great for Sharing! Black bean, quinoa, roasted corn, watercress, roasted tomato chipotle sauce, Mexican or white rice
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano

