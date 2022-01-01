Chili in New York
New York restaurants that serve chili
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Chili-Cheese Palmier
For those who prefer something salty in the morning.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Thai Chili Glazed Salmon
|$23.95
Sweet chili sauce, sautéed spinach.
HITW FiDi
15 Cliff Street, New York
|Chili Scrambled Eggs
|$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Pig Ear in Chili Oil
|$13.00
Thin, Tender Slices of Pig Ear Marinated in a Savory, Spicy, Numbing Sauce on a Bed of Thinly Shredded Potato. Garnished With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro. Served Chilled.
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Green Chili Hot Sauce
|$1.15
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Spicy Chili Sin Carne
|$15.25
Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|Sweet Chili Sauce $1.00
|$1.00
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Three Chili Chicken
|$32.00
Signature Dish, Combination of fresh and dried chilis wok stir fried
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
2 East 15th Street, New York
|Chili Oil
|$1.00
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
|S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁
|$13.18
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Brisket Chili Nachos
|$18.00
|Smoked Brisket Chili
|$14.00
|5 Alarm Chili
|$11.95
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
117 6th Ave, New York
|Hearty Chili Bowl
|$8.00
Special recipe made with Impossible™ meat, beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with vegan cheese & shaved onions.
|Loaded Chili Fries
|$10.00
Bowl of crispy waffle fries topped with our hearty vegan chili, vegan cheese, and shaved onions.
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Turkey Chili Bowl
|$8.00
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Steamed Whole Fish with Asian Chili 鲜椒全鱼
|$36.00
Sea bass, cayenne peppers, tabasco peppers, green peppercorn
|Beef Tripe in Chili Sauce 鲜椒毛肚
|$15.00
Beef tripe, tabasco peppers, sesame oil, bean sprout, Sichuan peppercorn oil
|Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil 红油水饺 (8)
|$9.00
Pork, egg, chili oil, oyster sauce
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Tacos Red Chili Chicken
|$16.00
Three per order. Avocado, tomatillo pico de gallo, queso fresco, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil
|$9.00
Hand made mini pork dumplings in chili oil
HOT DOGS
Crif Dogs
113 Saint Mark's Place, Manhattan
|Chili Dog
|$7.00
Crif Dog, Homemade Chili, Diced Onions, Spicy Mustard
Gai Chicken & Rice
158 E 45th St, New York
|CHILI LIME WINGS (4PCS)
|$11.95
(PEEK-GAI) Crispy wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder ( 4 pcs )
** COOKED TO ORDER 7 - 8mns **
|CHILI LIME WINGs (3pcs) & FRIES
|$12.95
(PEEK-GAI) 3 Crispy Whole wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder served w/ a side of fries
** COOKED TO ORDER 7-8mns **
|EXTRA GINGER CHILI
|$1.25
Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city
|S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁
|$13.18
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Dyckman Dogs
105 Dyckman St, New York
|Cup of Chili
|$5.00
HAMBURGERS
HITW Flatiron
37 W 24th St, New York
|Chili Scrambled Eggs
|$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
GAI Chicken & Rice
118 Fulton Street, New York
|CHILI LIME WINGS (3pcs) + FRIES
|$12.95
(PEEK-GAI) 3 Crispy Whole wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder served w/ a side of fries
|CHILI LIME WINGS (4 Whole wings)
|$12.95
(PEEK-GAI) 4 Crispy jumbo Whole wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder
|SIDE OF SWEET CHILI SAUCE
|$1.50