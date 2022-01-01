Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili-Cheese Palmier
For those who prefer something salty in the morning.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chili Glazed Salmon$23.95
Sweet chili sauce, sautéed spinach.
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

HITW FiDi

15 Cliff Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Scrambled Eggs$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
More about HITW FiDi
Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pig Ear in Chili Oil$13.00
Thin, Tender Slices of Pig Ear Marinated in a Savory, Spicy, Numbing Sauce on a Bed of Thinly Shredded Potato. Garnished With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro. Served Chilled.
More about Mala Project
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chili Hot Sauce$1.15
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Spicy Chili Sin Carne image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chili Sin Carne$15.25
Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Sauce $1.00$1.00
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Three Chili Chicken$32.00
Signature Dish, Combination of fresh and dried chilis wok stir fried
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

THE WELL Kitchen and Table

2 East 15th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Oil$1.00
More about THE WELL Kitchen and Table
S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁 image

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁$13.18
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Verlaine image

TAPAS

Verlaine

110 Rivington St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2458 reviews)
Delivery
Ginger Chili Shrimp$12.00
More about Verlaine
KD image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SWEET CHILI SCHNITZEL$17.95
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pig Ear in Chili Oil$13.00
Thin, Tender Slices of Pig Ear Marinated in a Savory, Spicy, Numbing Sauce on a Bed of Thinly Shredded Potato. Garnished With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro. Served Chilled.
More about Mala Project
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili Nachos$18.00
Smoked Brisket Chili$14.00
5 Alarm Chili$11.95
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
TLK image

 

TLK

58 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Housemade Chili Oil (gf,v)$0.50
More about TLK
Hearty Chili Bowl image

 

Jerrell’s BETR BRGR

117 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hearty Chili Bowl$8.00
Special recipe made with Impossible™ meat, beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with vegan cheese & shaved onions.
Loaded Chili Fries$10.00
Bowl of crispy waffle fries topped with our hearty vegan chili, vegan cheese, and shaved onions.
Loaded Chili Fries$10.00
Bowl of crispy waffle fries topped with our hearty vegan chili, vegan cheese, and shaved onions.
More about Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
Friedman's - Chelsea Market image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Chili Bowl$8.00
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Whole Fish with Asian Chili 鲜椒全鱼$36.00
Sea bass, cayenne peppers, tabasco peppers, green peppercorn
Beef Tripe in Chili Sauce 鲜椒毛肚$15.00
Beef tripe, tabasco peppers, sesame oil, bean sprout, Sichuan peppercorn oil
Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil 红油水饺 (8)$9.00
Pork, egg, chili oil, oyster sauce
More about Cafe China
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Red Chili Chicken$16.00
Three per order. Avocado, tomatillo pico de gallo, queso fresco, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil$9.00
Hand made mini pork dumplings in chili oil
More about The Tang
Chili Dog image

HOT DOGS

Crif Dogs

113 Saint Mark's Place, Manhattan

Avg 4 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Dog$7.00
Crif Dog, Homemade Chili, Diced Onions, Spicy Mustard
More about Crif Dogs
Item pic

 

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

709 9th Ave, New york

No reviews yet
Takeout
ADD SPICY CHILI OIL$2.00
More about KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
Item pic

 

Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pig Ear in Chili Oil$13.00
Thin, Tender Slices of Pig Ear Marinated in a Savory, Spicy, Numbing Sauce on a Bed of Thinly Shredded Potato. Garnished With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro. Served Chilled.
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Gai Chicken & Rice

158 E 45th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI LIME WINGS (4PCS)$11.95
(PEEK-GAI) Crispy wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder ( 4 pcs )
** COOKED TO ORDER 7 - 8mns **
CHILI LIME WINGs (3pcs) & FRIES$12.95
(PEEK-GAI) 3 Crispy Whole wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder served w/ a side of fries
** COOKED TO ORDER 7-8mns **
EXTRA GINGER CHILI$1.25
More about Gai Chicken & Rice
Item pic

 

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁$13.18
More about Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
Dyckman Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Dyckman Dogs

105 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Chili$5.00
More about Dyckman Dogs
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

HITW Flatiron

37 W 24th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Scrambled Eggs$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
More about HITW Flatiron
Item pic

 

GAI Chicken & Rice

118 Fulton Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI LIME WINGS (3pcs) + FRIES$12.95
(PEEK-GAI) 3 Crispy Whole wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder served w/ a side of fries
CHILI LIME WINGS (4 Whole wings)$12.95
(PEEK-GAI) 4 Crispy jumbo Whole wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder
SIDE OF SWEET CHILI SAUCE$1.50
More about GAI Chicken & Rice
Thai Hot Box image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Powder
More about Thai Hot Box
The Horny Ram image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Salmon$28.00
seared salmon, thai fried rice, sweet chili sauce, kaffir lime
More about The Horny Ram

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Chorizo Burritos

Jalapeno Poppers

Leche Cake

Tamales

Pies

Kale Caesar Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Lobsters

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston