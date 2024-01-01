Chili dogs in New York
New York restaurants that serve chili dogs
Tiki Chick
517 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Foot Long Hawaiian Chili Dog
|$5.00
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Chili Dog
|$6.95
100% beef hot dog, 5 alarm chili
BURGERHEAD 6th Ave
353 6th Ave, New York
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$7.90
All-beef hot dog, toasted potato bun, beef chili, cheddar cheese, onion & mustard.
HOT DOGS
Crif Dogs
113 Saint Mark's Place, Manhattan
|Chili Dog
|$7.00
Crif Dog, Homemade Chili, Diced Onions, Spicy Mustard
|Chili Dog #2
|$8.95
Crif Dog, Skyline Chili, Shredded Chedda, Diced Onions, Mustard, Oyster Crackers