Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chili dogs

Tiki Chick image

 

Tiki Chick

517 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Foot Long Hawaiian Chili Dog$5.00
Foot Long Hawaiian Chili Dog$5.00
More about Tiki Chick
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Dog$6.95
100% beef hot dog, 5 alarm chili
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Item pic

 

BURGERHEAD 6th Ave

353 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$7.90
All-beef hot dog, toasted potato bun, beef chili, cheddar cheese, onion & mustard.
More about BURGERHEAD 6th Ave
Chili Dog image

HOT DOGS

Crif Dogs

113 Saint Mark's Place, Manhattan

Avg 4 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Dog$7.00
Crif Dog, Homemade Chili, Diced Onions, Spicy Mustard
Chili Dog #2$8.95
Crif Dog, Skyline Chili, Shredded Chedda, Diced Onions, Mustard, Oyster Crackers
More about Crif Dogs
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Project Hot Dog$18.00
our wagyu beef and bean chili, diced red onions, shredded cheese
More about Kings of Kobe

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Chicken Marsala

Yogurt Parfaits

Corn Soup

Bruschetta

Crepes

Lentil Soup

Tzatziki

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (103 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (787 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1970 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston