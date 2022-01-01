Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chimichangas

Chimichangas image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichangas$26.50
two crispy flour tortillas, one stuffed with cheese and skirt steak, the other with cheese and grilled chicken, topped crema fresca, served with rice, refried beans, and cucumber tomato salad
More about Santa Fe
Item pic

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichangas$18.00
deep fried flour tortilla, steak, bacon, chorizo, black beans, sweet peppers, caramelized onion, loco queso, sour cream, guacamole
More about Toro Loco NYC
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$18.00
Crispy burrito topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
Canyon Road image

 

Canyon Road

1470 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga de Pollo$17.50
deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, vegetables & cheese
More about Canyon Road
Item pic

 

Sabor a México 1

1744 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Chimichanga$17.00
Mexican Sausage.
Steak Chimichanga$17.00
Chicken Chimichanga$17.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
More about Sabor a México 1

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Oxtail Stew

Cheese Enchiladas

Penne

Grilled Steaks

Beef Noodles

Tofu Soup

Omelettes

Sauteed Spinach

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston