Chimichangas in New York
New York restaurants that serve chimichangas
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chimichangas
|$26.50
two crispy flour tortillas, one stuffed with cheese and skirt steak, the other with cheese and grilled chicken, topped crema fresca, served with rice, refried beans, and cucumber tomato salad
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Chimichangas
|$18.00
deep fried flour tortilla, steak, bacon, chorizo, black beans, sweet peppers, caramelized onion, loco queso, sour cream, guacamole
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|Chimichanga
|$18.00
Crispy burrito topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.
Canyon Road
1470 1st Avenue, New York
|Chimichanga de Pollo
|$17.50
deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, vegetables & cheese