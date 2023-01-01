Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$16.95
Pepper jack, romaine, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo.
More about Hill and Bay
Chipotle Chicken image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe Restaurant

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken$24.50
flour tortillas wrapped around grilled chicken and smothered in our famous chipotle sauce, served with rice, refried beans
More about Santa Fe Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick - LES

178 Ludlow Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3 pc Chicken Tenders Tossed in our maple chipotle sauce served with a Belgian waffle , maple syrup and our signature butters on the side
Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pc Chicken Tenders tossed in our signature Maple chipotle sauce served with fries.
More about Sweet Chick - LES
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken$16.00
Chicken breast, mango/black bean salsa, pepperjack, chipotle mayo, green leaf, tomato, sourdough
More about Harlem Public
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$38.00
3 homemade, beet-infused pink tortillas, chipotle marinated grilled chicken breast, salsa verde, guacamole, pico de gallo, tomato rice, cowboy beans
More about Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
The Horny Ram image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad$20.00
More about The Horny Ram
Max SoHa image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle-mayo & cheddar cheese
More about Max SoHa
Item pic

 

Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken & Chipotle Vinaigrette (GF)$15.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Herbed Potatoes, Feta, Fennel Slaw, Corn Nuts
More about Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street
Item pic

 

HP at Northend

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken$16.00
Chicken breast, mango/black bean salsa, pepperjack, chipotle mayo, green leaf, tomato, sourdough
More about HP at Northend
Item pic

 

Blue Park Kitchen - -- Midtown

666 3rd ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Chicken & Chipotle Vinaigrette (GF)$15.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Herbed Potatoes, Feta, Fennel Slaw, Corn Nuts
More about Blue Park Kitchen - -- Midtown
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chipotle Tlayuda$18.00
chipotle chicken, black bean puree, cabbage, queso fresco, habanero lime crema, red onion,
hatch chili green salsa
More about TacoVision
Item pic

 

CATERING -

70 Pine Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Trays: Blackened Chicken & Chipotle Vinaigrette (GF)$0.00
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Herbed Potatoes, Feta, Fennel Slaw, Corn Nuts
Blackened Chicken & Chipotle Vinaigrette (GF)$15.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Herbed Potatoes, Feta, Fennel Slaw, Corn Nuts
More about CATERING -
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Salad$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Chipotle Chicken, Shredded Cheddar, Bacon Bits, Tomato, Onions, Topped with Guacamole & Jalapenos.
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Chipotle Dressing.
More about Perista Cafe

