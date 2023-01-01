Chipotle chicken in New York
New York restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$16.95
Pepper jack, romaine, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe Restaurant
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chipotle Chicken
|$24.50
flour tortillas wrapped around grilled chicken and smothered in our famous chipotle sauce, served with rice, refried beans
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Sweet Chick - LES
178 Ludlow Street, New York
|Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Waffles
|$18.00
3 pc Chicken Tenders Tossed in our maple chipotle sauce served with a Belgian waffle , maple syrup and our signature butters on the side
|Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$16.00
3 pc Chicken Tenders tossed in our signature Maple chipotle sauce served with fries.
HAMBURGERS
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Chipotle Chicken
|$16.00
Chicken breast, mango/black bean salsa, pepperjack, chipotle mayo, green leaf, tomato, sourdough
Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$38.00
3 homemade, beet-infused pink tortillas, chipotle marinated grilled chicken breast, salsa verde, guacamole, pico de gallo, tomato rice, cowboy beans
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chipotle Chicken Panini
|$14.95
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle-mayo & cheddar cheese
Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street
70 Pine Street, New York
|Blackened Chicken & Chipotle Vinaigrette (GF)
|$15.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Herbed Potatoes, Feta, Fennel Slaw, Corn Nuts
HP at Northend
4300 Broadway, New York
|Chipotle Chicken
|$16.00
Chicken breast, mango/black bean salsa, pepperjack, chipotle mayo, green leaf, tomato, sourdough
Blue Park Kitchen - -- Midtown
666 3rd ave, Manhattan
|Blackened Chicken & Chipotle Vinaigrette (GF)
|$15.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Herbed Potatoes, Feta, Fennel Slaw, Corn Nuts
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Chicken Chipotle Tlayuda
|$18.00
chipotle chicken, black bean puree, cabbage, queso fresco, habanero lime crema, red onion,
hatch chili green salsa
CATERING -
70 Pine Street, New York
|Trays: Blackened Chicken & Chipotle Vinaigrette (GF)
|$0.00
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Herbed Potatoes, Feta, Fennel Slaw, Corn Nuts
|Blackened Chicken & Chipotle Vinaigrette (GF)
|$15.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Blackened Chicken, Herbed Potatoes, Feta, Fennel Slaw, Corn Nuts
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Perista Cafe
158 Dyckman St, New York
|Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Chipotle Chicken, Shredded Cheddar, Bacon Bits, Tomato, Onions, Topped with Guacamole & Jalapenos.
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Chipotle Dressing.