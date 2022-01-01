Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pint of Salsa (No Chips)$8.00
To Go Salsa and Chips$5.50
our signature house salsa with corn tortilla chips
More about Santa Fe
Cuba image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cuba

222 Thompson Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Plantain Chips and Salsa$2.00
More about Cuba
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant image

 

Hot Jalapeño Restaurant

219 E 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (92 reviews)
Fast Pay
Ord. Chips y Salsa$4.95
More about Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
Banner pic

TACOS

Azulé Cantina

31 W 52nd, New York

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips + Salsa$5.50
More about Azulé Cantina
Chips and Salsa image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.00
More about Los Mariscos
Salsa & Chips image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salsa & Chips$7.00
More about Toro Loco NYC
Chips & Salsa image

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa Delivery$4.00
Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Toloache - E. 82nd St. image

 

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about Toloache - E. 82nd St.
Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$4.50
More about Fonda Chelsea
Item pic

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salsa & Chips$7.00
More about Amor Loco
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Chips & Salsa$5.00
Chips and Salsa$5.00
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
Chips & Salsa image

 

Toloache

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about Toloache
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bag of Chips and Salsa$7.00
your choice of 8oz bottle of TacoVision salsa, nixtamalized corn chips (contains: garlic, cilantro, chili)
More about TacoVision
Chips & Salsa image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa Delivery$4.00
Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips, Pico de Gallo & Salsa$9.95
More about Taqueria 86
Canyon Road image

 

Canyon Road

1470 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips and Salsa$4.25
More about Canyon Road
Chips & Salsa image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa Delivery$4.00
Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers image

 

The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers

59 Chelsea Piers, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Chips & Salsa$9.00
More about The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
Item pic

 

Calexico - East Village

99 Second Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
More about Calexico - East Village

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Chicken Sandwiches

Mahi Mahi

Pineapple Fried Rice

Avocado Toast

Chicken Burgers

Squid

Teriyaki Chicken

Tikka Masala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston