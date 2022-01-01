Chips and salsa in New York
New York restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Santa Fe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Pint of Salsa (No Chips)
|$8.00
|To Go Salsa and Chips
|$5.50
our signature house salsa with corn tortilla chips
More about Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
219 E 116th St, New York
|Ord. Chips y Salsa
|$4.95
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Chips & Salsa Delivery
|$4.00
Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa
Gluten-Free
More about Toloache - E. 82nd St.
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|Side Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
More about TacoVision
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Bag of Chips and Salsa
|$7.00
your choice of 8oz bottle of TacoVision salsa, nixtamalized corn chips (contains: garlic, cilantro, chili)
More about Rosa Mexicano
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Chips & Salsa Delivery
|$4.00
Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Chips & Salsa Delivery
|$4.00
Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa
Gluten-Free
More about The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
59 Chelsea Piers, New York
|Tortilla Chips & Salsa
|$9.00