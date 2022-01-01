Chocolate bars in New York
New York restaurants that serve chocolate bars
Thierry Atlan
436 West Broadway, New York
|Vanilla Infused White Chocolate Bars, 4pc
|$9.50
Indulge in our delicious vanilla infused white chocolate bars, made from scratch in our kitchen. The infusion of vanilla gives a kick to the white chocolate. We use fresh vanilla to make those bars, providing you with the best and purest taste.
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Date Bar
|$10.00
vegan chocolate, date, sweet tahini, pistachio, sea salt, aleppo pepper & coconut flakes.