Chocolate bars in New York

Item pic

 

Thierry Atlan

436 West Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Infused White Chocolate Bars, 4pc$9.50
Indulge in our delicious vanilla infused white chocolate bars, made from scratch in our kitchen. The infusion of vanilla gives a kick to the white chocolate. We use fresh vanilla to make those bars, providing you with the best and purest taste.
More about Thierry Atlan
Item pic

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Date Bar$10.00
vegan chocolate, date, sweet tahini, pistachio, sea salt, aleppo pepper & coconut flakes.
More about Kubeh
Item pic

 

THE WELL Kitchen and Table

2 East 15th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Resist Cinnamon Dark Chocolate Chip + Maca Protein Bar$5.00
Vegan, GF, Keto
More about THE WELL Kitchen and Table

