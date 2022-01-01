Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant
In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.
More about Billy's Bakery
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Maman Soho

239 Centre Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman Soho
Item pic

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.75
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons and almond cream.
More about Orwashers UES
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Maman

12 W. 48th Street, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.60
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.75
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons and almond cream.
More about Orwashers UWS
Item pic

 

Maman Tribeca

211 West Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Hazelnut Dulce de Leche Chocolate Croissant$5.00
both decadent and rich, this fun twist on the chocolate croissant is made with hazelnuts and dulce de leche, and topped with a nutella drizzle
More about Maman Tribeca
Chocolate Croissant image

 

The Greats of Craft

983 1st Ave, New York

Avg 5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about The Greats of Craft
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.70
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Maman

1424 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman
Item pic

 

Boris & Horton

195 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Boris & Horton
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT image

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$2.75
ALMOND CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.90
3+1 ALMOND CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$14.70
More about Marie Blachère
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Irving Farm New York
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Maman

429 Amsterdam Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

180 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Balthazar Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Maman

114 W 41st Street, Bryant Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman
Banner pic

SANDWICHES

Irving Farm New York

71 Irving Pl, New York

Avg 3.9 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Irving Farm New York

