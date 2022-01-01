Chocolate croissants in New York
New York restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about Billy's Bakery
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Chocolate Croissant
In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.
More about Maman Soho
Maman Soho
239 Centre Street, New York
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Orwashers UES
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.75
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons and almond cream.
More about Maman
Maman
12 W. 48th Street, NY
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about H&H Bagels - UES
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.60
More about Orwashers UWS
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.75
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons and almond cream.
More about Maman Tribeca
Maman Tribeca
211 West Broadway, New York
|Hazelnut Dulce de Leche Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
both decadent and rich, this fun twist on the chocolate croissant is made with hazelnuts and dulce de leche, and topped with a nutella drizzle
More about Maman
Maman
1424 Third Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Marie Blachère
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$2.75
|ALMOND CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$4.90
|3+1 ALMOND CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$14.70
More about Maman
Maman
429 Amsterdam Avenue, NY
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
180 10th Ave, New York
|Balthazar Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
More about Maman
Maman
114 W 41st Street, Bryant Park
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness