Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate lava cake in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chocolate lava cake

The Restaurant image

 

the restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava Cake$15.00
More about the restaurant
Item pic

 

Friedmans Hell's Kitchen

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Chocolate , Almonds , Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
passionfruit glaze, vanilla ice cream
More about Friedmans West
Numero 28 - East Village image

 

Numero 28 - East Village - 176 2nd Avenue Numero 28

176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava cake with strawberry$9.00
More about Numero 28 - East Village - 176 2nd Avenue Numero 28
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake$11.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Consumer pic

 

La Brochette Steakhouse

340 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$15.00
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream
More about La Brochette Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Wontons

Avocado Rolls

Beef Noodle Soup

Rotisserie Chicken

Club Sandwiches

Santa Fe Salad

Tomato Soup

Chimichangas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston