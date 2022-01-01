Chocolate lava cake in New York
New York restaurants that serve chocolate lava cake
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate , Almonds , Vanilla Ice Cream
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$10.00
passionfruit glaze, vanilla ice cream
Numero 28 - East Village - 176 2nd Avenue Numero 28
176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Chocolate Lava cake with strawberry
|$9.00
Pete’s Tavern
129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK
|Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake
|$11.00