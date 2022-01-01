Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate milkshakes in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes

Item pic

 

Wolfnights®- Rivington St

99 Rivington St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate or Vanilla Milkshake$7.99
More about Wolfnights®- Rivington St
Item pic

 

Wolfnights®-MidTown

40 West 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate or Vanilla Milkshake$7.99
More about Wolfnights®-MidTown
Item pic

 

Wolfnights®- Murray Hill

489 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate or Vanilla Milkshake$7.99
More about Wolfnights®- Murray Hill
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe - Midtown West

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Milkshake$0.00
Peanut-Butter Chocolate Milkshake$0.00
More about Kings of Kobe - Midtown West
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wolfnights®- Broadway

2675 Broadway, New York

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate or Vanilla Milkshake$7.99
More about Wolfnights®- Broadway

