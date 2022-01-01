Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Market Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S'mores Chocolate Mousse$11.00
vanilla bean Swiss meringue, graham crackers crumble
More about Market Table
Poulette Midtown East image

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate mousse Dark Chocolate$4.50
More about Poulette Midtown East
Item pic

 

Poulette - 9th Ave

790 9th avenue, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse White Chocolate$4.50
Chocolate mousse Dark Chocolate$4.50
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$12.00
More about Sushi Nonaka
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$11.00
More about Talia's Steakhouse
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$9.00
More about The Viand
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CHEESECAKE$8.00
For those that can't decide between our creamy chocolate mousse and our amazing cheesecake, we have generously decided to make your life easier. A layer of each so that you can have your cake and eat it too; after all who wants to make any more decisions.
Made by the Harlem Baking Co. on premises. Limited availability
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$8.00
We didn't invent it, we just perfected it: a semi-sweet chocolate heaven sprinkled with generous chocolate shavings.
All natural, gluten free, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted with Belgian chocolate.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$10.00
Layers of dark chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache icing
More about Il Corallo Trattoria

