Chocolate mousse in New York
New York restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Market Table
FRENCH FRIES
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
|S'mores Chocolate Mousse
|$11.00
vanilla bean Swiss meringue, graham crackers crumble
More about Poulette Midtown East
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|Chocolate mousse Dark Chocolate
|$4.50
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|Chocolate Mousse White Chocolate
|$4.50
|Chocolate mousse Dark Chocolate
|$4.50
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$9.00
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
For those that can't decide between our creamy chocolate mousse and our amazing cheesecake, we have generously decided to make your life easier. A layer of each so that you can have your cake and eat it too; after all who wants to make any more decisions.
Made by the Harlem Baking Co. on premises. Limited availability
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
|$8.00
We didn't invent it, we just perfected it: a semi-sweet chocolate heaven sprinkled with generous chocolate shavings.
All natural, gluten free, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted with Belgian chocolate.