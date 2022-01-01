Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse cake in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake

Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka - 410 Amsterdam Ave

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$12.00
More about Sushi Nonaka - 410 Amsterdam Ave
Item pic

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
More about Max SoHa
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$9.00
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Item pic

 

Marie Blachére - French Bakery & Café

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$24.90
More about Marie Blachére - French Bakery & Café
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$10.00
Layers of dark chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache icing
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village - 57 Jane Street

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$11.00
Moist callebaut Chocolate Cake with Luscious kahlua Mousse.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village - 57 Jane Street

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Carrot Cake

Yellow Curry

Huevos Rancheros

Chocolate Mousse

Udon Noodles

Nicoise Salad

Jerk Chicken

Curry Puffs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (533 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1414 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (717 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston