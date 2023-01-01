Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped chicken salad in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

Rosa Mexicano - Second Ave (at E 52nd St)

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano - Second Ave (at E 52nd St)
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad$18.00
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
The Flying Cock

497 third avenue, new york

TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl$20.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, radish, roasted corn, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato, tortilla chips, jalapeño vinaigrette
More about The Flying Cock
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano - Union Square

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano - Union Square
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center

