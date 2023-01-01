Chopped chicken salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad
Rosa Mexicano - Second Ave (at E 52nd St)
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
451 10th Ave, New York
|Grilled Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad
|$18.00
The Flying Cock
497 third avenue, new york
|Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl
|$20.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, radish, roasted corn, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato, tortilla chips, jalapeño vinaigrette
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano - Union Square
9 E 18th St, New York
|Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free