Chorizo burritos in New York
New York restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
More about Taqueria 86
Taqueria 86
210 west 94st, NY
|Burrito Chorizo con Papa
|$11.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about LOS TACOS No.1
LOS TACOS No.1
229 W 43rd St. Ground Floor, New York
|Chorizo Burrito
|$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1
LOS TACOS No.1
75 9th Ave., New York
|Chorizo Burrito
|$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1
LOS TACOS No.1
136 Church St., New York
|Chorizo Burrito
|$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1
TACOS
LOS TACOS No.1
125 Park Ave, New York
|Chorizo Burrito
|$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1
LOS TACOS No.1
340 Lafayette St., New York
|Chorizo Burrito
|$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg