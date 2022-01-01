Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Consumer pic

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Chorizo con Papa$11.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Taqueria 86
Banner pic

 

Casa Supreme

857 Ninth Avenue North Store, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Burrito$12.00
More about Casa Supreme
Item pic

 

LOS TACOS No.1

229 W 43rd St. Ground Floor, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1
Item pic

 

LOS TACOS No.1

75 9th Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1
Item pic

 

LOS TACOS No.1

136 Church St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1
Item pic

TACOS

LOS TACOS No.1

125 Park Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (267 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1
Item pic

 

LOS TACOS No.1

340 Lafayette St., New York

No reviews yet
Chorizo Burrito$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1

