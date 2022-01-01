Club salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve club salad
More about Bagel Market - 40th St.
Bagel Market - 40th St.
264 W 40th St, New York
|White Tuna Salad Club
|$10.75
With Hard-Boiled Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHICKEN SALAD CLUB
|$19.00
Choice of bread, bacon, L& T. served with coleslaw, pickle & fries
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Club Salad
|$23.10
Mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, bacon bits, sliced egg, chicken tenders.
|Cranberry Chicken Salad Club
|$17.85
Bacon, lettuce and tomato.