Cobb salad in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve cobb salad

Cobb Salad image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$20.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Friedman's
Cobb Salad image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$15.00
Mix Greens, Avocado, Chorizo, Grilled Queso, Pico, Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
More about Conmigo
Cobb Salad image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Salad - Turkey Cobb$19.00
With Avocado, Danish blue cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon and tomato on greens with blue cheese dressing
More about Veselka
Item pic

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.00
romaine, mesclun, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, gorgonzola, avocado, green goddess dressing (GF)
More about 1 Penn Plaza
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
COBB SALAD$23.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, boiled egg, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Viand
Cobb Salad image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

PURE GRIT BBQ

36 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Cobb Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce with smoked avocado, cherry tomatoes, frizzled chickpeas, Follow Your Heart Blue Cheese, shiitake bacon, and BBQ ranch.
More about PURE GRIT BBQ
Cobb Salad image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Friedmans - Columbia

1187 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Friedmans - Columbia
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gracie's Cobb Salad$23.10
Chicken, avocado, celery, carrots, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
e0e8baa2-1e33-4dd7-9a9a-fbc82b247eb1 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Cobb Salad$9.95
House salad + applewood smoked bacon + blue cheese + avocado
More about New York Burger Co.
Cobb Salad image

 

Friedman's

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomato, buttermilk ranch on the side.
More about Friedman's
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Sprinkle Salad$20.85
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber
Cobb Sprinkle Salad$20.45
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber
More about Certe
Item pic

 

Friedmans - Edison Hotel

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$21.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel
Cobb Salad image

 

Friedmans on Grand

359 Grand Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Friedmans on Grand
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.25
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bits, Avocado, Cucumbers, Shredded Swiss & Hardboiled Eggs.
More about Perista Cafe

