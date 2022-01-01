Cobb salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve cobb salad
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Cobb Salad
|$20.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Mix Greens, Avocado, Chorizo, Grilled Queso, Pico, Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Salad - Turkey Cobb
|$19.00
With Avocado, Danish blue cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon and tomato on greens with blue cheese dressing
1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
romaine, mesclun, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, gorgonzola, avocado, green goddess dressing (GF)
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|COBB SALAD
|$23.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, boiled egg, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette.
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
PURE GRIT BBQ
36 Lexington Avenue, New York
|The Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce with smoked avocado, cherry tomatoes, frizzled chickpeas, Follow Your Heart Blue Cheese, shiitake bacon, and BBQ ranch.
Friedmans - Columbia
1187 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Gracie's Cobb Salad
|$23.10
Chicken, avocado, celery, carrots, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg.
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Cobb Salad
|$9.95
House salad + applewood smoked bacon + blue cheese + avocado
Friedman's
132 west 31 street, New York
|Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomato, buttermilk ranch on the side.
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Cobb Sprinkle Salad
|$20.85
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber
Friedmans - Edison Hotel
228 West 47 Street, New York
|Cobb Salad
|$21.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Friedmans on Grand
359 Grand Street, New York City
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.