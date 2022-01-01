Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve coleslaw

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw (GF) Qt$9.00
Coleslaw (GF) Side$3.50
Coleslaw (GF) Pint$5.99
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$9.00
More about Community Food and Juice
KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COLESLAW$5.95
More about KOSHER DELUXE
The Chippery - NYC

85 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Homemade Coleslaw$6.00
More about The Chippery - NYC
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$3.19
Shredded Cabbage and Carrots in our Sweet & Tangy Slaw Dressing.
More about Bobwhite Counter
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$6.00
More about Veselka
Grill Point

1215 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw Salad
More about Grill Point
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw 16oz$11.00
Coleslaw 8oz$6.00
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Coleslaw$7.35
More about Gracie Mews Diner
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Golden Diner

123 Madison St, New York

Avg 4.8 (2262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw Side$5.00
Side of Coleslaw$5.00
More about Golden Diner
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brine

106 8th Ave., New York

Avg 4.5 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED COLESLAW$4.19
Charred cabbage, shredded kale, carrots, and parsley, tossed with a creamy vinaigrette
More about Brine

