Coleslaw in New York
New York restaurants that serve coleslaw
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Coleslaw (GF) Qt
|$9.00
|Coleslaw (GF) Side
|$3.50
|Coleslaw (GF) Pint
|$5.99
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Coleslaw
|$9.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Coleslaw
|$3.19
Shredded Cabbage and Carrots in our Sweet & Tangy Slaw Dressing.
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Coleslaw
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Coleslaw
|$6.00
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Coleslaw 16oz
|$11.00
|Coleslaw 8oz
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Golden Diner
123 Madison St, New York
|Coleslaw Side
|$5.00
|Side of Coleslaw
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brine
106 8th Ave., New York
|GRILLED COLESLAW
|$4.19
Charred cabbage, shredded kale, carrots, and parsley, tossed with a creamy vinaigrette