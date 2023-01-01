Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve collard greens

KJUN

154 East 39th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Collard Greens$6.00
lightly-braised, dressed with ground chili, ginger, soy, and olive oil.
More about KJUN
Veganhood

2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Savory Collard Greens$7.50
Our smoky greens with vegan bacon simmered to perfection. (soy Bacon)
More about Veganhood
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Collard Greens & BEP$15.00
Collard Greens & Black Eyed Peas$15.00
With Braised Pork Shoulder
Collard Greens and BEP$15.00
with braised pork shoulder
More about Jacob's Pickles
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RED ROOSTER HARLEM

310 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$11.00
More about RED ROOSTER HARLEM
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Low Country Collard Greens$9.00
More about Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY

