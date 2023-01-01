Collard greens in New York
New York restaurants that serve collard greens
KJUN
154 East 39th Street, Manhattan
|Collard Greens
|$6.00
lightly-braised, dressed with ground chili, ginger, soy, and olive oil.
Veganhood
2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York
|Savory Collard Greens
|$7.50
Our smoky greens with vegan bacon simmered to perfection. (soy Bacon)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Collard Greens & BEP
|$15.00
|Collard Greens & Black Eyed Peas
With Braised Pork Shoulder
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RED ROOSTER HARLEM
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Collard Greens
|$11.00