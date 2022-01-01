Cookie dough in New York
New York restaurants that serve cookie dough
More about Poulette Midtown East
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|chocolate chip cookie dough
|$5.25
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|Edible cookie dough cake batter
|$5.25
|Edible cookie dough Brookie
|$5.25
More about Caffè Panna
Caffè Panna
77 Irving Place, New York
|BOB'S DREAM (G,E,N) - Bringing back an original fan favorite! Peanut butter ice cream, salted cookie dough chunks from @sweetDoughNYC, Oreo brittle, dark fudge. Everyone's dream, thanks to Bob
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.