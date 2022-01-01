Cookies in New York
New York restaurants that serve cookies
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Double chocolate cookie with a little chipotle spice.
Allergens: Dairy, gluten
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.
|Confetti Buttercream Cookie
|$1.95
Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in. Frosted with a thick layer of buttercream frosting (assorted pastel colors).
|Confetti Cookie
|$1.25
Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Maman Soho
239 Centre Street, New York
|Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
|Vanilla Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$4.00
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Easter Bunny Cookies
|$3.00
|Flourless Rainbow Cookies
|$25.00
Your favorite rainbow cookie, now flourless for Passover!
|Mini Black and White Cookies
|$1.95
Classic New York black and white cookies.
Caffè Panna
77 irving place, New York
|"ONLINE PICK UP ONLY " COOKIE 'N PANNA SOFT SERVE
|$7.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
95 Orchard St, New York
|3-pack of Chocolate Cookie
|$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with chocolate drizzle
|3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
|$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
Maman
12 W. 48th Street, NY
|Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
|Vanilla Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$4.00
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookie
|$5.18
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Dairy, Soy and Corn
|Grainless Cookie Mix
|$8.99
|Black and White Cookie
|$5.18
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Black & White Cookie (Lg)
|$2.95
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|chocolate chip cookie dough
|$5.25
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.95
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Rainbow Cookies
Classic New York rainbow cookies filled with jam, marzipan, and layers of rainbow sponge cake, covered in chocolate.
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$3.90
Chewy and moist Organic Oatmeal raisin cookies, studded with pecans.
|Lemony Shortbread Cookies
|$9.00
Bright and sunny lemon shortbread minis sprinkled with sugar for an added crunch.
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$9.00
chocolate chunk, maldon sea salt
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie
|$6.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour.
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Sant Ambroeus Cookie Tin
|$48.00
approximately 16 ounces/54 cookies
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
277 Broome Street, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Cookies and Cream Shake
|$7.50
|Black and White Cookie
|$4.00
|Red Velvet Cookie
|$4.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Finn's Bagels
477 10th Ave, New York
|Black & White Cookie
|$4.25
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|BLACK & WHITE COOKIE
|$3.00
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
|$3.00
|OATMEAL COOKIE
|$3.00
Sant Ambroeus
259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK
|Sant Ambroeus Cookie Tin
|$48.00
approximately 16 ounces/54 cookies
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)
|$3.00
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$3.25
|Choc Chip Cookie
|$3.25
|Cookies and Cream Shake
|$7.50
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
117 6th Ave, New York
|Cookies N Cream
|$8.00
Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with crushed Oreos. Topped with vegan whipped cream, crushed Oreos and chocolate drizzle.
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Hand decorated Easter cookies
|$10.95
Delicious butter cookies with a colorful sugar glaze (3 cookies per bag: Easter egg, chick, bunny).
Williamsburg Pizza - UES
1617 2nd Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
HAMBURGERS
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Warm Chocolate Cookie Duo
|$14.00
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|Edible cookie dough cake batter
|$5.25
|Edible cookie dough Brookie
|$5.25