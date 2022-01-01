Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve cookies

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Double chocolate cookie with a little chipotle spice.
Allergens: Dairy, gluten
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.
Confetti Buttercream Cookie$1.95
Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in. Frosted with a thick layer of buttercream frosting (assorted pastel colors).
Confetti Cookie$1.25
Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in.
More about Billy's Bakery
Alidoro image

 

Alidoro

383 West 31st Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Alidoro
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Hill and Bay
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Maman Soho

239 Centre Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Vanilla Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$4.00
More about Maman Soho
Item pic

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Easter Bunny Cookies$3.00
Flourless Rainbow Cookies$25.00
Your favorite rainbow cookie, now flourless for Passover!
Mini Black and White Cookies$1.95
Classic New York black and white cookies.
More about Orwashers UES
Item pic

 

Caffè Panna

77 irving place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"ONLINE PICK UP ONLY " COOKIE 'N PANNA SOFT SERVE$7.00
More about Caffè Panna
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab

95 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3-pack of Chocolate Cookie$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with chocolate drizzle
3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
More about Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Maman

12 W. 48th Street, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Vanilla Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$4.00
More about Maman
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookie$5.18
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Dairy, Soy and Corn
Grainless Cookie Mix$8.99
Black and White Cookie$5.18
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Black & White Cookie (Lg)$2.95
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate chip cookie dough$5.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
More about Poulette Midtown East
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rainbow Cookies
Classic New York rainbow cookies filled with jam, marzipan, and layers of rainbow sponge cake, covered in chocolate.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$3.90
Chewy and moist Organic Oatmeal raisin cookies, studded with pecans.
Lemony Shortbread Cookies$9.00
Bright and sunny lemon shortbread minis sprinkled with sugar for an added crunch.
More about Orwashers UWS
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$9.00
chocolate chunk, maldon sea salt
More about Chez Nick
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie$6.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour.
More about Le Botaniste
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sant Ambroeus Cookie Tin$48.00
approximately 16 ounces/54 cookies
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

277 Broome Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies and Cream Shake$7.50
Black and White Cookie$4.00
Red Velvet Cookie$4.00
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Finn's Bagels

477 10th Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Black & White Cookie$4.25
More about Finn's Bagels
KD image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BLACK & WHITE COOKIE$3.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES$3.00
OATMEAL COOKIE$3.00
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sant Ambroeus Cookie Tin$48.00
approximately 16 ounces/54 cookies
More about Sant Ambroeus
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)$3.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$3.25
Choc Chip Cookie$3.25
Cookies and Cream Shake$7.50
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Cookies N Cream image

 

Jerrell’s BETR BRGR

117 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies N Cream$8.00
Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with crushed Oreos. Topped with vegan whipped cream, crushed Oreos and chocolate drizzle.
More about Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
Item pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hand decorated Easter cookies$10.95
Delicious butter cookies with a colorful sugar glaze (3 cookies per bag: Easter egg, chick, bunny).
More about Little Pie Company
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black & White Cookie$3.55
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
62879126-cf8f-489e-ac9a-155b2da37203 image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - UES

1617 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Warm Chocolate Cookie Duo$14.00
More about Thyme & Tonic
Item pic

 

Poulette - 9th Ave

790 9th avenue, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edible cookie dough cake batter$5.25
Edible cookie dough Brookie$5.25
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)$2.49
House-made
Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)$5.99
House-made
More about Bobwhite Counter

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Kebabs

Caesar Salad

Roasted Turkey Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Yogurt Parfaits

Avocado Sandwiches

Beef Noodle Soup

Chorizo Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston