Crab fried rice in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Meat Thai Fried Rice$15.95
More about Pro Thai
Crab Fried Rice to go image

SEAFOOD

Fish Cheeks

55 BOND STREET, New York

Avg 4.7 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Crab Fried Rice to go$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jim seafood and prik nam pla.
Crab Fried Rice to go$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.
More about Fish Cheeks
UNCLE BOON'S CRAB FRIED RICE image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
UNCLE BOON'S CRAB FRIED RICE$28.00
Traditional Style Crab Fried Rice with Egg, Cilantro & Lime.
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$20.00
Crabmeat, egg, cherry tomato, onion and scallion.
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

LumLum

404 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRAB FRIED RICE$26.00
KHAO PAD POO - crab meat fried rice with egg, scallion
More about LumLum
Singapore Chili Crab Fried Rice image

NOODLES

The Tyger

1 Howard St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3247 reviews)
Singapore Chili Crab Fried Rice$27.00
Hand Picked Crab Meat, Chili, Lemongrass and Fragrant Herbs
More about The Tyger

