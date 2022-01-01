Crab fried rice in New York
New York restaurants that serve crab fried rice
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat
|$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Crab Meat Thai Fried Rice
|$15.95
SEAFOOD
Fish Cheeks
55 BOND STREET, New York
|GF Crab Fried Rice to go
|$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jim seafood and prik nam pla.
|Crab Fried Rice to go
|$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|UNCLE BOON'S CRAB FRIED RICE
|$28.00
Traditional Style Crab Fried Rice with Egg, Cilantro & Lime.
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Crab Fried Rice
|$20.00
Crabmeat, egg, cherry tomato, onion and scallion.
LumLum
404 West 49th Street, New York
|CRAB FRIED RICE
|$26.00
KHAO PAD POO - crab meat fried rice with egg, scallion
NOODLES
The Tyger
1 Howard St, New York
|Singapore Chili Crab Fried Rice
|$27.00
Hand Picked Crab Meat, Chili, Lemongrass and Fragrant Herbs