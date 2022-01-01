Crab rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve crab rolls
More about PLANTA Queen - NoMad
PLANTA Queen - NoMad
15 W 27th Street, New York
|BAKED CRAB ROLL*
|$16.50
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
|BAKED CRAB ROLL*
|$8.00
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
More about Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
12 Park Ave, New York
|Crispy Vegan ‘Crab’ Roll
|$9.00
More about Nare Sushi
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Spicy Blue Crab Roll
|$13.00
Blue crab mixed with spicy mayo
|Blue Crab Roll
|$10.00
Blue crab and mayo
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Crab Roll
|$16.00
sesame seeds, ghee, 4 pieces
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Real Crab California Roll
|$15.00
Real steamed crab rolled with avocado and cucumber. Add topping uni (+15), ikura salmon roe (+10).
|Real Crab California Roll
|$15.00
Real steamed crab rolled with avocado and cucumber. Add topping uni (+15), ikura salmon roe (+10)
|Crab Tempura Roll
|$20.00
Lightly battered, deep fried real crab meat with avocado tobiko and kaiware micro greens. Add topping uni (+12), ikura salmon roe (+12)