Crab rolls in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve crab rolls

Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen - NoMad

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BAKED CRAB ROLL*$16.50
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
BAKED CRAB ROLL*$8.00
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen - NoMad
Consumer pic

 

SUSH1

555 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Crab Roll$8.00
More about SUSH1
Item pic

 

Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave

12 Park Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Vegan ‘Crab’ Roll$9.00
More about Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
Nare Sushi image

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Blue Crab Roll$13.00
Blue crab mixed with spicy mayo
Blue Crab Roll$10.00
Blue crab and mayo
More about Nare Sushi
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Roll$16.00
sesame seeds, ghee, 4 pieces
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Real Crab California Roll$15.00
Real steamed crab rolled with avocado and cucumber. Add topping uni (+15), ikura salmon roe (+10).
Real Crab California Roll$15.00
Real steamed crab rolled with avocado and cucumber. Add topping uni (+15), ikura salmon roe (+10)
Crab Tempura Roll$20.00
Lightly battered, deep fried real crab meat with avocado tobiko and kaiware micro greens. Add topping uni (+12), ikura salmon roe (+12)
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jonah Crab Roll$18.00
sesame seeds, ghee, 4 pieces
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS

