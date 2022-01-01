Crepes in New York
New York restaurants that serve crepes
Patisserie Chanson
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Chanson French Crepes
|$17.00
Marinated Blueberries, Orange-infused Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup
The Expat
64 Tiemann Place, New York
|Vietnamese Stuffed Crepe (BÁNH XÈO) (Gluten Free)
|$15.00
Delicate turmeric rice flour crépe. Served w/ Vietnamese dressing.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
NICE MATIN
201 W 79th St, New York
|Socca Crepes
|$24.00
ratatouille, goat cheese, petite salad