Crepes in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve crepes

Consumer pic

 

Patisserie Chanson

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chanson French Crepes$17.00
Marinated Blueberries, Orange-infused Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup
More about Patisserie Chanson
The Expat image

 

The Expat

64 Tiemann Place, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Stuffed Crepe (BÁNH XÈO) (Gluten Free)$15.00
Delicate turmeric rice flour crépe. Served w/ Vietnamese dressing.
More about The Expat
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

NICE MATIN

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Socca Crepes$24.00
ratatouille, goat cheese, petite salad
More about NICE MATIN
Banner pic

 

Tenzan Columbus Ave

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lady M Green Tea Mille Crepe$11.50
More about Tenzan Columbus Ave

Map

Map

