Crispy chicken in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

Brookfield Place 225 Liberty Street, New York

Avg 4 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

1492 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1260 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A-3 Crispy Lime Chicken$10.95
Crispy fried chicken served with creamy lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-1 Crispy Chicken Buns$7.95
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, creamy lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Skin Smoked Chicken$36.00
Shrimp Stuffed Crispy Chicken$38.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Schnipper's Crispy Chicken$13.00
Sharp white cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, greens, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce, toasted ciabatta
Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken$10.00
Slight sweet and LOTS of heat with lettuce, sweet cherry peppers, and mayo on an Orwasher's seeded roll
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Cove Lounge image

HAMBURGERS

Cove Lounge

325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York

Avg 3.5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Lemon Chicken Bites$13.95
Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks tossed in our Cove Spice seasoning blend. Served with Cove Spiced Fries
More about Cove Lounge
Schnipper's Crispy Chicken image

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Schnipper's Crispy Chicken$13.00
Sharp white cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, greens, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce, toasted ciabatta
Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken$10.00
Slight sweet and LOTS of heat with lettuce, sweet cherry peppers, and mayo on an Orwasher's seeded roll
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
SUGAR BAR image

 

SUGAR BAR

254 West 72nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$19.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
More about SUGAR BAR
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

75 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 4.3 (1684 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

 

Kings County Imperial

168 1/2 Delancey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Chicken$26.00
Lancaster County 1/2 bird
More about Kings County Imperial
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL image

 

Gai Chicken & Rice

158 E 45th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL$12.95
(GAI-TODD) Crispy boneless chicken thigh with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of Sweet chili sauce
More about Gai Chicken & Rice
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel$34.00
Passover breaded chicken breast served with fries
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Item pic

 

GAI Chicken & Rice

118 Fulton Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL$12.95
(GAI-TODD) Crispy boneless chicken thigh with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of Sweet chili sauce
More about GAI Chicken & Rice
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
A-3 Crispy Lime Chicken$10.95
Crispy fried chicken served with creamy lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-1 Crispy Chicken Buns$7.95
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, creamy lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$21.00
spicy buttermilk boneless chicken, fire sauce, celery hearts, bleu cheese, sesame bun, fries
More about The Viand
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken cutlet Sandwich$11.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.
Crispy Chicken Cutlet$15.00
Fillet of chicken breast marinated w. nine spices, dredge in yam flour and fry, served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber
More about Saiguette
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Half Chicken$17.00
With curried rice, egg, onion, cashew nut and sweet chili sauce
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Buns$8.50
Steamed buns filled with panko crusted chicken, iceberg lettuce, scallion, and creamy sesame sauce (2 pieces).
Crispy Chicken Box$12.00
Panko crusted chicken served over white jasmine rice with lettuce, cucumber, pickled onions, and scallions. Topped with creamy sesame sauce.
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Frying Pan NYC

207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
4oz breaded chicken breast, fruit-punch kool-icle slices, house-made ranch, shredded lettuce, burger roll
More about Frying Pan NYC
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

103 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (4653 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Homemade Za'atar roll, housemade pickles + sumac garlic whip
More about The Migrant Kitchen
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Half Chicken$17.00
With curried rice, egg, onion, cashew nut and sweet chili sauce
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken$14.00
More about Coppelia
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Stuffed Crispy Chicken$38.00
Crispy Skin Smoked Chicken$36.00
More about RedFarm
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

1407 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.5 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

 

EMILY

35 DOWNING STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.00
Nguyen hot sauce, radish, pecorino, ranch
More about EMILY
01873f92-c625-436d-b60e-34268271d391 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.75
Buttermilk fried chicken + chipotle honey sauce + lettuce + tomato
More about New York Burger Co.

