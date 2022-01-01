Crispy chicken in New York
New York restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Brookfield Place 225 Liberty Street, New York
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|A-3 Crispy Lime Chicken
|$10.95
Crispy fried chicken served with creamy lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|A-1 Crispy Chicken Buns
|$7.95
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, creamy lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Crispy Skin Smoked Chicken
|$36.00
|Shrimp Stuffed Crispy Chicken
|$38.00
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Schnipper's Crispy Chicken
|$13.00
Sharp white cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, greens, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce, toasted ciabatta
|Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken
|$10.00
Slight sweet and LOTS of heat with lettuce, sweet cherry peppers, and mayo on an Orwasher's seeded roll
Cove Lounge
325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York
|Crispy Lemon Chicken Bites
|$13.95
Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks tossed in our Cove Spice seasoning blend. Served with Cove Spiced Fries
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Schnipper's Crispy Chicken
|$13.00
Sharp white cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, greens, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce, toasted ciabatta
|Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken
|$10.00
Slight sweet and LOTS of heat with lettuce, sweet cherry peppers, and mayo on an Orwasher's seeded roll
SUGAR BAR
254 West 72nd Street, New York
|Crispy Chicken
|$19.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa
|$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Kings County Imperial
168 1/2 Delancey St, New York
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$26.00
Lancaster County 1/2 bird
Gai Chicken & Rice
158 E 45th St, New York
|CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL
|$12.95
(GAI-TODD) Crispy boneless chicken thigh with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of Sweet chili sauce
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Crispy Chicken Schnitzel
|$34.00
Passover breaded chicken breast served with fries
GAI Chicken & Rice
118 Fulton Street, New York
|CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL
|$12.95
(GAI-TODD) Crispy boneless chicken thigh with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of Sweet chili sauce
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|A-3 Crispy Lime Chicken
|$10.95
Crispy fried chicken served with creamy lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|A-1 Crispy Chicken Buns
|$7.95
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, creamy lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$21.00
spicy buttermilk boneless chicken, fire sauce, celery hearts, bleu cheese, sesame bun, fries
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Crispy Chicken cutlet Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.
|Crispy Chicken Cutlet
|$15.00
Fillet of chicken breast marinated w. nine spices, dredge in yam flour and fry, served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Crispy Half Chicken
|$17.00
With curried rice, egg, onion, cashew nut and sweet chili sauce
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Crispy Chicken Buns
|$8.50
Steamed buns filled with panko crusted chicken, iceberg lettuce, scallion, and creamy sesame sauce (2 pieces).
|Crispy Chicken Box
|$12.00
Panko crusted chicken served over white jasmine rice with lettuce, cucumber, pickled onions, and scallions. Topped with creamy sesame sauce.
Frying Pan NYC
207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park, New York
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
4oz breaded chicken breast, fruit-punch kool-icle slices, house-made ranch, shredded lettuce, burger roll
The Migrant Kitchen
1433 1st Ave, New York
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Homemade Za'atar roll, housemade pickles + sumac garlic whip
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Crispy Half Chicken
|$17.00
With curried rice, egg, onion, cashew nut and sweet chili sauce
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa
|$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
RedFarm
2170 Broadway, New York
|Shrimp Stuffed Crispy Chicken
|$38.00
|Crispy Skin Smoked Chicken
|$36.00
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa
|$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
EMILY
35 DOWNING STREET, NEW YORK
|Crispy Chicken Crunchers
|$13.00
Nguyen hot sauce, radish, pecorino, ranch
