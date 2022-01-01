Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy duck in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve crispy duck

Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Duck and Crab Dumplings$18.00
More about RedFarm
Pro Thai image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Basil Duck$18.95
More about Pro Thai
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICE Crispy Half Duck$28.00
Ginger, mushroom, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, celery w/ sweet & sour sauce
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Duck Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cashew nuts, green apple, pineapple, carrots, shallots in chili paste
Crispy Half Duck$28.00
Ginger, mushroom, pineap- ple, onion, bell pepper, celery with sweet & sour sauce
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Duck Salad$26.95
Crispy Duck and Crab Dumplings$18.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Duck (Half)$24.00
More about Uluh

