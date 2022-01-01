Crispy duck in New York
New York restaurants that serve crispy duck
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|SPICE Crispy Half Duck
|$28.00
Ginger, mushroom, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, celery w/ sweet & sour sauce
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Crispy Duck Salad
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cashew nuts, green apple, pineapple, carrots, shallots in chili paste
|Crispy Half Duck
|$28.00
Ginger, mushroom, pineap- ple, onion, bell pepper, celery with sweet & sour sauce
More about RedFarm
RedFarm
2170 Broadway, New York
|Crispy Duck Salad
|$26.95
|Crispy Duck and Crab Dumplings
|$18.00