Crispy tacos in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve crispy tacos

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$26.00
panko and beer battered shrimp, avocado slices, marinated red cabbage, and crema fresca, in soft corn tortillas
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Seamore's

390 Broome S, New Yor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Brussel Sprouts Taco$7.50
poblano pepper, banna pepper, sunflower seed salsa (contains: garlic, onion, cilantro, sunflower seeds)
Baja Crispy Cod Taco$10.00
crispy alaskan cod, avocado, cabbage, scallion, chipotle crema (contains: white fish, garlic, dairy)
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
Vida Verde

248 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1989 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY FISH TACOS$17.00
Breaded Market Fish, Black Bean Puree, Mexican Crema, Cabbage, Smokey Salsa. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
Calexico - East Village

99 Second Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Rolled Tacos$12.00
Spicy pulled chicken with bacon and cheese. Served with two dipping sauces.
Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
