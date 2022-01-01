Crispy tacos in New York
New York restaurants that serve crispy tacos
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$26.00
panko and beer battered shrimp, avocado slices, marinated red cabbage, and crema fresca, in soft corn tortillas
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts Taco
|$7.50
poblano pepper, banna pepper, sunflower seed salsa (contains: garlic, onion, cilantro, sunflower seeds)
|Baja Crispy Cod Taco
|$10.00
crispy alaskan cod, avocado, cabbage, scallion, chipotle crema (contains: white fish, garlic, dairy)
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos
|$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
Vida Verde
248 West 55th Street, New York
|CRISPY FISH TACOS
|$17.00
Breaded Market Fish, Black Bean Puree, Mexican Crema, Cabbage, Smokey Salsa. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
Calexico - East Village
99 Second Ave, New York
|Crispy Rolled Tacos
|$12.00
Spicy pulled chicken with bacon and cheese. Served with two dipping sauces.