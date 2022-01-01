Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Item pic

 

The Expat

64 Tiemann Place, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Curried Tofu Bites$8.00
Light & crispy fried cubes of silky tofu dusted in our signature curry seasoning. Gluten Free
More about The Expat
Item pic

 

TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen

58 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY TOFU BITES (GF,V)$12.00
crispy tofu, fresh herbs with sambal dipping sauce.
More about TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
Thyme & Tonic image

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic - 474 Columbus Ave

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Crispy Tofu$5.00
More about Thyme & Tonic - 474 Columbus Ave
Item pic

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY TOFU & BEANSPROUT$13.00
Fried tofu with bean sprout, garlic, chili & scallion in brown sauce.
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

 

Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave

12 Park Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Korean Chili Tofu$16.00
Crispy tofu pan fried with garlic and Korean chili sauce topped with oats served with cucumber and tomato
Crispy Korean Chili Tofu$21.00
Crispy tofu pan fried with garlic and Korean chili sauce topped with oats served with cucumber and tomato
More about Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy tofu$7.00
served with sweet chili sauce and crushed *peanuts
More about Mama's Cupboard

