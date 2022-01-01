Crispy tofu in New York
New York restaurants that serve crispy tofu
The Expat
64 Tiemann Place, New York
|Crispy Curried Tofu Bites
|$8.00
Light & crispy fried cubes of silky tofu dusted in our signature curry seasoning. Gluten Free
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
58 3rd Avenue, New York
|CRISPY TOFU BITES (GF,V)
|$12.00
crispy tofu, fresh herbs with sambal dipping sauce.
HAMBURGERS
Thyme & Tonic - 474 Columbus Ave
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Side Crispy Tofu
|$5.00
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|CRISPY TOFU & BEANSPROUT
|$13.00
Fried tofu with bean sprout, garlic, chili & scallion in brown sauce.
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
12 Park Ave, New York
|Crispy Korean Chili Tofu
|$16.00
Crispy tofu pan fried with garlic and Korean chili sauce topped with oats served with cucumber and tomato
