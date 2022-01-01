Croissants in New York
New York restaurants that serve croissants
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Classic Croissant
|$3.50
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Chocolate Croissant
In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.
|Almond Croissant
In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.
Maman Soho
239 Centre Street, New York
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.75
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons and almond cream.
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with almond cream.
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Turkey Croissant Sandwich
|$9.00
Eggs, Avocado-mayonnaise
|Turkey Croissant
|$9.00
|Almond Croissant
|$7.50
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Croissant
|$4.50
|Croissant Special
|$10.95
Egg, turkey, cheddar.
Maman
12 W. 48th Street, NY
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Croissant
|$2.95
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.60
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.75
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons and almond cream.
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with almond cream.
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
Farinella - Columbus Circle
1792 Broadway, New York
|Croissant
|$4.00
French Plain Croissant
SANDWICHES
Dear Mama - East Harlem
308 E 109th St, New York
|Croissant Box (serves 12)
|$72.50
Our Croissant Box serves 12 people. It includes 4 Classic croissants, 4 Chocolate croissants and 4 Ham and Cheese croissants. Croissant Box comes in a 13”X17” LEAFWARE tray with lid and includes 15 green wave eco plates (6”) and 20 napkins. Individual packaging available upon request.
Maman Tribeca
211 West Broadway, New York
|Croissant
|$4.00
our classic freshly baked croissants are flakey, buttery, & delicious
|Hazelnut Dulce de Leche Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
both decadent and rich, this fun twist on the chocolate croissant is made with hazelnuts and dulce de leche, and topped with a nutella drizzle
|Strawberry Almond Croissant
|$5.00
a fun twist on the classic almond croissant, our strawberry almond croissant is made with a delicious strawberry almond cream
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Croissant
|$4.50
The Greats of Craft
983 1st Ave, New York
|Butter Croissant
|$3.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Croissant
|$3.10
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.70
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Croissant
|$3.50
From Amy's Bread!
|Pistachio Croissant Twist
|$4.50
from Amy's Bread!
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Croissant - Butter
|$1.95
Maman
1424 Third Avenue, New York
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Patisserie Chanson
20 W 23rd St, New York
|Everything Croissant
|$6.50
Croissant topped with "Everything Spices" & filled with Jalapeño cream cheese
|Poached Egg Mushroom Smoked Salmon Croissant
|$27.00
Poached eggs, mushroom, smoked salmon, hollandaise.
|Croissant
|$4.50
Traditional French Croissant
Boris & Horton
195 Avenue A, New York
|Almond Croissant
|$4.25
|Everything Croissant
|$5.00
everything seasoned croissant with scallion cream cheese baked inside!
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
|EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$3.95
Egg & Cheese sandwich served warm on a croissant
|CROISSANT BECHAMEL
|$4.95
|AVOCADO SALMON CROISSANT
|$5.00
Irving Farm New York
224 W 79th St, New York
|Plain Croissant
|$3.75
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|House Baked Croissant
|$6.00
with butter, jam & marmalade
Company Culture
43 East 43rd Street, New York
|Croissant
|$4.50
Buttery and flakey, but not like your friend who forgets to call.
Maman
429 Amsterdam Avenue, NY
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Intelligentsia Coffee
180 10th Ave, New York
|Balthazar Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
L'ENTRÉE
293 Church St, New York
|Croissant Au Beurre
|$5.00
Flaky croissant served with Échiré butter and your choice of accompaniments — Baked fresh daily.
Maman
114 W 41st Street, Bryant Park
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
