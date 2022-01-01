Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve croissants

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Croissant$3.50
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant
In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.
Almond Croissant
In partnership with Balthazar Bakery, all butter, hand-laminated, lofty; either classic and ready for jam, or filled and topped with almond frangipane, or with chocolate batons tucked inside.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Maman Soho

239 Centre Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman Soho
Item pic

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.75
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons and almond cream.
Almond Croissant$5.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with almond cream.
Butter Croissant$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
More about Orwashers UES
Item pic

 

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Croissant Sandwich$9.00
Eggs, Avocado-mayonnaise
Turkey Croissant$9.00
Almond Croissant$7.50
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$4.50
Croissant Special$10.95
Egg, turkey, cheddar.
More about Max Caffe'
Item pic

 

Maman

12 W. 48th Street, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$2.95
Chocolate Croissant$3.60
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.75
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons and almond cream.
Almond Croissant$5.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with almond cream.
Butter Croissant$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
More about Orwashers UWS
Item pic

 

Farinella - Columbus Circle

1792 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$4.00
French Plain Croissant
More about Farinella - Columbus Circle
Dear Mama - East Harlem image

SANDWICHES

Dear Mama - East Harlem

308 E 109th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Box (serves 12)$72.50
Our Croissant Box serves 12 people. It includes 4 Classic croissants, 4 Chocolate croissants and 4 Ham and Cheese croissants. Croissant Box comes in a 13”X17” LEAFWARE tray with lid and includes 15 green wave eco plates (6”) and 20 napkins. Individual packaging available upon request.
More about Dear Mama - East Harlem
Croissant image

 

Maman Tribeca

211 West Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Croissant$4.00
our classic freshly baked croissants are flakey, buttery, & delicious
Hazelnut Dulce de Leche Chocolate Croissant$5.00
both decadent and rich, this fun twist on the chocolate croissant is made with hazelnuts and dulce de leche, and topped with a nutella drizzle
Strawberry Almond Croissant$5.00
a fun twist on the classic almond croissant, our strawberry almond croissant is made with a delicious strawberry almond cream
More about Maman Tribeca
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$4.50
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Chocolate Croissant image

 

The Greats of Craft

983 1st Ave, New York

Avg 5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Croissant$3.50
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about The Greats of Craft
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$3.10
Chocolate Croissant$3.70
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Croissant$3.50
From Amy's Bread!
Pistachio Croissant Twist$4.50
from Amy's Bread!
More about Pier i Cafe
Item pic

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant - Butter$1.95
More about ING Cafe
Item pic

 

Maman

1424 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Patisserie Chanson

20 W 23rd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Everything Croissant$6.50
Croissant topped with "Everything Spices" & filled with Jalapeño cream cheese
Poached Egg Mushroom Smoked Salmon Croissant$27.00
Poached eggs, mushroom, smoked salmon, hollandaise.
Croissant$4.50
Traditional French Croissant
More about Patisserie Chanson
Item pic

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Balthazar Almond Croissant$4.50
More about 1 Penn Plaza
Item pic

 

Boris & Horton

195 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almond Croissant$4.25
Everything Croissant$5.00
everything seasoned croissant with scallion cream cheese baked inside!
Plain Croissant$4.00
More about Boris & Horton
Item pic

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH$3.95
Egg & Cheese sandwich served warm on a croissant
CROISSANT BECHAMEL$4.95
AVOCADO SALMON CROISSANT$5.00
More about Marie Blachère
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Croissant$3.75
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Irving Farm New York
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
House Baked Croissant$6.00
with butter, jam & marmalade
More about Nice Matin
Item pic

 

Company Culture

43 East 43rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant$4.50
Buttery and flakey, but not like your friend who forgets to call.
More about Company Culture
Item pic

 

Maman

429 Amsterdam Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman
Consumer pic

 

Bica Cafe

3 West 36th St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ube Croissant$4.00
More about Bica Cafe
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

180 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Balthazar Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Item pic

 

L'ENTRÉE

293 Church St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant Au Beurre$5.00
Flaky croissant served with Échiré butter and your choice of accompaniments — Baked fresh daily.
More about L'ENTRÉE
Item pic

 

Maman

114 W 41st Street, Bryant Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman

